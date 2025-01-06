iifl-logo-icon 1
Devyani International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

197.75
(4.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Devyani Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

113.62

-115.78

-70.37

Depreciation

-185.27

-191.46

-174.58

Tax paid

41.07

0

0

Working capital

93.99

141.33

Other operating items

Operating

63.41

-165.91

Capital expenditure

513.53

41.83

Free cash flow

576.94

-124.07

Equity raised

808.11

167.76

Investing

22.88

-10.84

Financing

1,338.94

644.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,746.88

676.96

