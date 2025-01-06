Devyani International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
113.62
-115.78
-70.37
Depreciation
-185.27
-191.46
-174.58
Tax paid
41.07
0
0
Working capital
93.99
141.33
Other operating items
Operating
63.41
-165.91
Capital expenditure
513.53
41.83
Free cash flow
576.94
-124.07
Equity raised
808.11
167.76
Investing
22.88
-10.84
Financing
1,338.94
644.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,746.88
676.96
