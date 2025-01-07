Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
1,853.27
998.76
1,227.81
yoy growth (%)
85.55
-18.65
Raw materials
-531.12
-301.03
-374.86
As % of sales
28.65
30.14
30.53
Employee costs
-222.76
-135.64
-186.19
As % of sales
12.01
13.58
15.16
Other costs
-710.96
-408.71
-467.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.36
40.92
38.06
Operating profit
388.42
153.37
199.42
OPM
20.95
15.35
16.24
Depreciation
-185.27
-191.46
-174.58
Interest expense
-105.86
-126.54
-118.68
Other income
16.33
48.85
23.46
Profit before tax
113.62
-115.78
-70.37
Taxes
41.07
0
0
Tax rate
36.15
0
0
Minorities and other
0
4.72
-64.69
Adj. profit
154.69
-111.05
-135.07
Exceptional items
-1.31
45.75
0
Net profit
153.38
-65.3
-135.07
yoy growth (%)
-334.87
-51.65
NPM
8.27
-6.53
-11
