Devyani International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

195.06
(-1.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:04:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

1,853.27

998.76

1,227.81

yoy growth (%)

85.55

-18.65

Raw materials

-531.12

-301.03

-374.86

As % of sales

28.65

30.14

30.53

Employee costs

-222.76

-135.64

-186.19

As % of sales

12.01

13.58

15.16

Other costs

-710.96

-408.71

-467.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.36

40.92

38.06

Operating profit

388.42

153.37

199.42

OPM

20.95

15.35

16.24

Depreciation

-185.27

-191.46

-174.58

Interest expense

-105.86

-126.54

-118.68

Other income

16.33

48.85

23.46

Profit before tax

113.62

-115.78

-70.37

Taxes

41.07

0

0

Tax rate

36.15

0

0

Minorities and other

0

4.72

-64.69

Adj. profit

154.69

-111.05

-135.07

Exceptional items

-1.31

45.75

0

Net profit

153.38

-65.3

-135.07

yoy growth (%)

-334.87

-51.65

NPM

8.27

-6.53

-11

