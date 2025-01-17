iifl-logo-icon 1
Devyani International Ltd Key Ratios

185.14
(0.43%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

98.95

Op profit growth

1,175.96

EBIT growth

-391.95

Net profit growth

-230.19

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

22.67

3.53

EBIT margin

12.82

-8.73

Net profit margin

7.5

-11.46

RoCE

23.14

RoNW

10.1

RoA

3.38

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.29

-16.94

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.53

-24.23

Book value per share

5.69

8.2

Valuation ratios

P/E

135.89

P/CEPS

-324.92

P/B

30.77

EV/EBIDTA

45.65

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

22.79

0.78

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

3.4

Inventory days

10.45

Creditor days

-39.53

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.1

1.06

Net debt / equity

1.73

3.08

Net debt / op. profit

2.51

7.25

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-28.78

-30.68

Employee costs

-11.91

-16.65

Other costs

-36.63

-49.12

