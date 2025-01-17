Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
98.95
Op profit growth
1,175.96
EBIT growth
-391.95
Net profit growth
-230.19
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.67
3.53
EBIT margin
12.82
-8.73
Net profit margin
7.5
-11.46
RoCE
23.14
RoNW
10.1
RoA
3.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.29
-16.94
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.53
-24.23
Book value per share
5.69
8.2
Valuation ratios
P/E
135.89
P/CEPS
-324.92
P/B
30.77
EV/EBIDTA
45.65
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
22.79
0.78
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
3.4
Inventory days
10.45
Creditor days
-39.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.1
1.06
Net debt / equity
1.73
3.08
Net debt / op. profit
2.51
7.25
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-28.78
-30.68
Employee costs
-11.91
-16.65
Other costs
-36.63
-49.12
