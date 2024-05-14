AGM 05/07/2024 Intimation of Book Closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024) Notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting and Annual Report of FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.06.2024) Brief Proceedings of 33rd AGM of the Company Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of the 33rd AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2024)