Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 22 Oct 2024

Devyani International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company both on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. In continuation to our letter dated September 26 2024 regarding the closure of Trading Window from October 1 2024 till 48 hours after public announcement of the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 we wish to inform you that the Trading Window will remain closed till November 13 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 12 Jul 2024

Devyani International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company both on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. In continuation to our letter dated June 26 2024 regarding the closure of Trading Window from July 1 2024 till 48 hours after public announcement of the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 we wish to inform you that the Trading Window will remain closed till August 7 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024

Devyani International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company both on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. In continuation to our letter dated March 27 2024 regarding the closure of Trading Window from April 1 2024 till 48 hours after public announcement of the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 we wish to inform you that the Trading Window will remain closed till May 16 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting-Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Apr 2024 20 Apr 2024

We would like to inform that upon completion of first term at the close of business hours today i.e. April 20, 2024, Dr. Naresh Trehan (DIN: 00012148) ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024