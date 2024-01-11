|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Dec 2023
|11 Jan 2024
|The Company through its subsidiary in Dubai i.e. Devyani International DMCC has entered into Share Purchase Agreement and Shareholders Agreement and other transaction documents to acquire equity stakes in Restaurants Development Co., Ltd. and its holding companies, subject to regulatory and other approvals, if any. Further, Devyani International DMCC has also entered into Investment Agreement with the Company and Camas Investments Pte. Ltd., an affiliate of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited. Outcome/Proceedings of the EGM of the Company Consolidated Scrutinizers Report Outcome/Proceedings of EGM and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.