The Company through its subsidiary in Dubai i.e. Devyani International DMCC has entered into Share Purchase Agreement and Shareholders Agreement and other transaction documents to acquire equity stakes in Restaurants Development Co., Ltd. and its holding companies, subject to regulatory and other approvals, if any. Further, Devyani International DMCC has also entered into Investment Agreement with the Company and Camas Investments Pte. Ltd., an affiliate of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited. Outcome/Proceedings of the EGM of the Company Consolidated Scrutinizers Report Outcome/Proceedings of EGM and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/01/2024)