SectorIT - Software
Open₹507.55
Prev. Close₹505.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹14,055.76
Day's High₹519.55
Day's Low₹478
52 Week's High₹521.8
52 Week's Low₹262.95
Book Value₹2.66
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19,732.68
P/E0
EPS0.98
Divi. Yield0.2
BLS International's visa and consular business, accounting for 84% of total revenue, increased by 35.9% YoY to ₹414.1 Crore from ₹304.8 Crore.Read More
iDATA's audited consolidated financials show revenues of ~ ₹246 Crore and EBITDA of ~ ₹144 Crore in CY2023.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.17
41.08
10.25
10.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.29
36.82
48.84
45.46
Net Worth
89.46
77.9
59.09
55.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.25
53.12
40.88
24.09
yoy growth (%)
-61.87
29.95
69.67
51.58
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-9.98
-18.32
-12.73
-8.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
23.79
29.53
12.7
4.42
Depreciation
-1.91
-1.91
-2.4
-1.6
Tax paid
-2.98
-6.46
-2.14
-1.28
Working capital
10.11
13.09
8.24
0.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-61.87
29.95
69.67
51.58
Op profit growth
-133.77
27.12
108.59
77.75
EBIT growth
-20.52
129.66
179.94
133.15
Net profit growth
-9.8
118.5
236.24
159.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,676.81
1,516.19
849.89
478.37
786.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,676.81
1,516.19
849.89
478.37
786.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
39.95
21.25
14.95
18.66
12.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nikhil Gupta
Joint Managing Director
Shikhar Aggarwal
Independent Director
Shivani Mishra
Independent Director
SARTHAK BEHURIA
Executive Director
Karan Aggarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dharak Mehta
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Diwakar Aggarwal
Independent Director
R S P Sinha
Non Executive Director
Atul Seksaria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
BLS International Services Limited, incorporated in November, 1983 is a specialist provider for Outsourcing of Visa, Passport and Attestation Services to the Client Governments across the world. BLS serves the Diplomatic Missions by managing all administrative and non-judgmental tasks related to entire life cycle of a visa application process, enabling missions to focus entirely on key aspects of assessment in visa application and conduct interviews, where required; BLS assists in scheduling interviews.BLS is also an authorized Service Provider for attestation of documents by the Ministry of External Affairs, India. It serves the Embassy of the State of Kuwait and High Commission of Malaysia and several others in the field of Visa/Attestation of Documents/Apostille in India. It supports the consular framework with streamlined processes and work flows. Towards this end, it has necessary skilled human resources and technical capabilities (including complete biometric solutions) and financial capabilities to deliver efficient and optimal outsourcing solutions. Moreover, to ensure highly efficient project management, it assigns dedicated team of skilled and experienced persons with relevant project management experience for each project.In 2010, the Company started operations for Indian Embassy in Spain, Kuwait, Sudan and Russia. In 2011, it started VACs for Indian Embassy in UAE along with other Indian Missions VACs in South Asian countries. In 2012, commenced operations for Ind
Read More
The BLS International Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹479.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BLS International Services Ltd is ₹19732.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BLS International Services Ltd is 0 and 214.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BLS International Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BLS International Services Ltd is ₹262.95 and ₹521.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BLS International Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 94.20%, 3 Years at 120.18%, 1 Year at 54.68%, 6 Month at 33.15%, 3 Month at 41.28% and 1 Month at 20.57%.
