Summary

BLS International Services Limited, incorporated in November, 1983 is a specialist provider for Outsourcing of Visa, Passport and Attestation Services to the Client Governments across the world. BLS serves the Diplomatic Missions by managing all administrative and non-judgmental tasks related to entire life cycle of a visa application process, enabling missions to focus entirely on key aspects of assessment in visa application and conduct interviews, where required; BLS assists in scheduling interviews.BLS is also an authorized Service Provider for attestation of documents by the Ministry of External Affairs, India. It serves the Embassy of the State of Kuwait and High Commission of Malaysia and several others in the field of Visa/Attestation of Documents/Apostille in India. It supports the consular framework with streamlined processes and work flows. Towards this end, it has necessary skilled human resources and technical capabilities (including complete biometric solutions) and financial capabilities to deliver efficient and optimal outsourcing solutions. Moreover, to ensure highly efficient project management, it assigns dedicated team of skilled and experienced persons with relevant project management experience for each project.In 2010, the Company started operations for Indian Embassy in Spain, Kuwait, Sudan and Russia. In 2011, it started VACs for Indian Embassy in UAE along with other Indian Missions VACs in South Asian countries. In 2012, commenced operations for Ind

