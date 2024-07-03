iifl-logo-icon 1
BLS International Services Ltd Share Price

479.25
(-5.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open507.55
  • Day's High519.55
  • 52 Wk High521.8
  • Prev. Close505.5
  • Day's Low478
  • 52 Wk Low 262.95
  • Turnover (lac)14,055.76
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.66
  • EPS0.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19,732.68
  • Div. Yield0.2
No Records Found

BLS International Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

507.55

Prev. Close

505.5

Turnover(Lac.)

14,055.76

Day's High

519.55

Day's Low

478

52 Week's High

521.8

52 Week's Low

262.95

Book Value

2.66

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19,732.68

P/E

0

EPS

0.98

Divi. Yield

0.2

BLS International Services Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

BLS International Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

BLS International Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y

BLS International Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y

6 Aug 2024|12:23 PM

BLS International's visa and consular business, accounting for 84% of total revenue, increased by 35.9% YoY to ₹414.1 Crore from ₹304.8 Crore.

BLS International picks up 100% stake in Turkish Company

BLS International picks up 100% stake in Turkish Company

10 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

iDATA's audited consolidated financials show revenues of ~ ₹246 Crore and EBITDA of ~ ₹144 Crore in CY2023.

BLS International Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.37%

Non-Promoter- 10.68%

Institutions: 10.68%

Non-Institutions: 18.86%

Custodian: 0.07%

Share Price

BLS International Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.17

41.08

10.25

10.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

48.29

36.82

48.84

45.46

Net Worth

89.46

77.9

59.09

55.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.25

53.12

40.88

24.09

yoy growth (%)

-61.87

29.95

69.67

51.58

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-9.98

-18.32

-12.73

-8.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

23.79

29.53

12.7

4.42

Depreciation

-1.91

-1.91

-2.4

-1.6

Tax paid

-2.98

-6.46

-2.14

-1.28

Working capital

10.11

13.09

8.24

0.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-61.87

29.95

69.67

51.58

Op profit growth

-133.77

27.12

108.59

77.75

EBIT growth

-20.52

129.66

179.94

133.15

Net profit growth

-9.8

118.5

236.24

159.77

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,676.81

1,516.19

849.89

478.37

786.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,676.81

1,516.19

849.89

478.37

786.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

39.95

21.25

14.95

18.66

12.98

BLS International Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BLS International Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nikhil Gupta

Joint Managing Director

Shikhar Aggarwal

Independent Director

Shivani Mishra

Independent Director

SARTHAK BEHURIA

Executive Director

Karan Aggarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dharak Mehta

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Diwakar Aggarwal

Independent Director

R S P Sinha

Non Executive Director

Atul Seksaria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BLS International Services Ltd

Summary

BLS International Services Limited, incorporated in November, 1983 is a specialist provider for Outsourcing of Visa, Passport and Attestation Services to the Client Governments across the world. BLS serves the Diplomatic Missions by managing all administrative and non-judgmental tasks related to entire life cycle of a visa application process, enabling missions to focus entirely on key aspects of assessment in visa application and conduct interviews, where required; BLS assists in scheduling interviews.BLS is also an authorized Service Provider for attestation of documents by the Ministry of External Affairs, India. It serves the Embassy of the State of Kuwait and High Commission of Malaysia and several others in the field of Visa/Attestation of Documents/Apostille in India. It supports the consular framework with streamlined processes and work flows. Towards this end, it has necessary skilled human resources and technical capabilities (including complete biometric solutions) and financial capabilities to deliver efficient and optimal outsourcing solutions. Moreover, to ensure highly efficient project management, it assigns dedicated team of skilled and experienced persons with relevant project management experience for each project.In 2010, the Company started operations for Indian Embassy in Spain, Kuwait, Sudan and Russia. In 2011, it started VACs for Indian Embassy in UAE along with other Indian Missions VACs in South Asian countries. In 2012, commenced operations for Ind
Company FAQs

What is the BLS International Services Ltd share price today?

The BLS International Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹479.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of BLS International Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BLS International Services Ltd is ₹19732.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BLS International Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BLS International Services Ltd is 0 and 214.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BLS International Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BLS International Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BLS International Services Ltd is ₹262.95 and ₹521.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BLS International Services Ltd?

BLS International Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 94.20%, 3 Years at 120.18%, 1 Year at 54.68%, 6 Month at 33.15%, 3 Month at 41.28% and 1 Month at 20.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BLS International Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BLS International Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.38 %
Institutions - 10.68 %
Public - 18.87 %

