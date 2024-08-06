Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

BLS International Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., November 11, 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Pursuant to Compliance with Regulation 30 read with part 3 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. We would like to inform that BOD in its meeting held on August , 30, 2024, has inter alia approve to enter into Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 5,100 Equity Share i.e 51% Share Capital of SLW Media Private Limited (SLW)

BLS International Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Reg 29 of the SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday August 05 2024 inter alia to consider the following items: a. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon b. To consider the raising of fund by issue of equity shares or any other securities convertible into equity shares or a combination of such securities by way of Further Public Offer Rights Issue American Depository Receipts/Global Depository Receipts Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds Qualified Institutions Placement Preferential Issue or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to approval of shareholders of the Company and/or any regulatory/statutory approvals if any. c. Any other matter In compliance with Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) we are submitting the outcome of the Board meeting of the Company held today i.e. Monday, August 05, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items of agenda: 1. Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. To Hold the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, September 12, 2024. 3. Proposal for raising of funds for an amount upto Rs. 2,000 Crores by way of various fund raising options. 4. Revision in the Code of internal Procedures and Conduct for regulating , monitoring and reporting of trading by Designated person. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

BLS International Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Reg 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday May 14 2024 inter alia to consider the following items: a. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and FY ended on March 31 2024 along with Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. b. To consider and recommend Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 if any. c. Any other matter Further pursuant to Companys Code of conduct and SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 and our communication letter dated March 29 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company had already been closed for Designated Person and their immediate relatives wef April 01 2024 and shall re-open after the expiry of 48 hours from the said audited Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and FY ended March 31 2024 generally made available to the public. Recommended final Dividend at the rate of 50% on the face value i.e. 0.50?- Per Equity shares of the face value of Rs. 1/- each on 41,17,40,908 equity share of the company for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of members in ensuring Annual General Meeting of the company. In compliance with the SEBI(LODR) regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the followings: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and auditors report thereon; 2. Recommended final dividend at the rate of 50% on face value i.e. 0.50/- per equity share subject to the approval of the members in ensuing AGM. 3. Re-appointment of M/s. P. K. Mishra & Associates., PCS as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25. 4. Re-appointment of Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, (DIN - 06975729) as JMD for a period of 3 years commencing from June 17, 2024, subject to the approval of the members in ensuing AGM. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee. A copy of said results enclosed and Declaration of Unmodified opinion are enclosed. Recommended final Dividend at the rate of 50% on the face value i.e. 0.50?- Per Equity shares of the face value of Rs. 1/- each on 41,17,40,908 equity share of the company for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of members in ensuring Annual General Meeting of the company. Re-appointment of Shikhar Aggarwal, ( DIN- 06975729) as a Joint Managing Director for a period of three years commencing from June 17, 2024, subject to the approval of the members in ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

