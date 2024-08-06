BLS International Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
23.79
29.53
12.7
4.42
Depreciation
-1.91
-1.91
-2.4
-1.6
Tax paid
-2.98
-6.46
-2.14
-1.28
Working capital
10.11
13.09
8.24
0.72
Other operating items
Operating
29
34.24
16.39
2.25
Capital expenditure
0.94
4.05
-5.84
2.04
Free cash flow
29.95
38.29
10.55
4.29
Equity raised
58.57
28.43
17.35
9.28
Investing
-4.39
1.22
0.5
1.54
Financing
-0.15
1.94
3.12
-0.96
Dividends paid
2.56
5.12
5.12
0.62
Net in cash
86.54
75.01
36.64
14.78
BLS International's visa and consular business, accounting for 84% of total revenue, increased by 35.9% YoY to ₹414.1 Crore from ₹304.8 Crore.Read More
iDATA's audited consolidated financials show revenues of ~ ₹246 Crore and EBITDA of ~ ₹144 Crore in CY2023.Read More
