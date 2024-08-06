iifl-logo-icon 1
BLS International Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

479.25
(-5.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR BLS International Services Ltd

BLS Internat. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

23.79

29.53

12.7

4.42

Depreciation

-1.91

-1.91

-2.4

-1.6

Tax paid

-2.98

-6.46

-2.14

-1.28

Working capital

10.11

13.09

8.24

0.72

Other operating items

Operating

29

34.24

16.39

2.25

Capital expenditure

0.94

4.05

-5.84

2.04

Free cash flow

29.95

38.29

10.55

4.29

Equity raised

58.57

28.43

17.35

9.28

Investing

-4.39

1.22

0.5

1.54

Financing

-0.15

1.94

3.12

-0.96

Dividends paid

2.56

5.12

5.12

0.62

Net in cash

86.54

75.01

36.64

14.78

BLS Internat. : related Articles

BLS International Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y

BLS International Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y

6 Aug 2024|12:23 PM

BLS International's visa and consular business, accounting for 84% of total revenue, increased by 35.9% YoY to ₹414.1 Crore from ₹304.8 Crore.

Read More
BLS International picks up 100% stake in Turkish Company

BLS International picks up 100% stake in Turkish Company

10 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

iDATA's audited consolidated financials show revenues of ~ ₹246 Crore and EBITDA of ~ ₹144 Crore in CY2023.

Read More

