BLS International Bags UIDAI Work Order for ₹2055 crore

29 Aug 2025 , 04:51 PM

BLS International Services Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured a work order worth ₹2,055.35 crore from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to establish and operate Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) across districts.

The ASKs will serve as centralised facilities for citizens to enroll for Aadhaar, update details, and access other Aadhaar-linked services through both appointment and walk-in modes. Under the agreement, BLS International will have complete responsibility for setting up and managing these centres, while working under UIDAI’s supervision.

Founded in 2005, BLS International provides services in visa, passports, consular support, e-governance, attestation, biometrics, e-visas, and retail solutions. The company works with more than 46 client governments, including embassies and consulates, and leverages technology systems to ensure security and efficiency. The firm has a global network of over 50,000 centres and employs more than 60,000 people and associates worldwide.

