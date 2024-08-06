Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-39.14
-0.36
24.26
25.74
Op profit growth
-52.4
-47.44
92.68
124.25
EBIT growth
-41.94
-31.61
109.81
85.17
Net profit growth
-4.33
-45.69
93.23
61.7
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.29
10.61
20.11
12.97
EBIT margin
10.22
10.71
15.61
9.24
Net profit margin
10.48
6.66
12.23
7.86
RoCE
10.98
21.09
38.92
30.21
RoNW
2.82
3.8
11.32
8.78
RoA
2.81
3.28
7.62
6.42
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.91
5.11
9.42
48.92
Dividend per share
0.5
1
0.5
3.5
Cash EPS
3.97
3.93
5.55
23.41
Book value per share
44.88
41.82
25.43
161.71
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.7
1.42
3.06
0.86
P/CEPS
5.8
1.85
5.2
1.81
P/B
0.51
0.17
1.13
0.26
EV/EBIDTA
11.46
0.63
7.21
20.84
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
5.1
9.86
5.3
1.2
Tax payout
4.06
-2.95
-12.87
-6.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
81.24
75.46
62.91
17.79
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-10.86
-14.57
-15.68
-7.03
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-90.1
-52.56
-9.95
-10.67
Net debt / equity
-0.6
-0.55
-0.04
0.15
Net debt / op. profit
-6.96
-2.85
-0.06
0.31
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-0.16
0
0
Employee costs
-9.13
-8.58
-6.67
-6.56
Other costs
-82.56
-80.63
-73.2
-80.45
BLS International's visa and consular business, accounting for 84% of total revenue, increased by 35.9% YoY to ₹414.1 Crore from ₹304.8 Crore.Read More
iDATA's audited consolidated financials show revenues of ~ ₹246 Crore and EBITDA of ~ ₹144 Crore in CY2023.Read More
