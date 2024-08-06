BLS International Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.17
41.08
10.25
10.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.29
36.82
48.84
45.46
Net Worth
89.46
77.9
59.09
55.71
Minority Interest
Debt
18.89
0.96
0.96
0.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
108.35
78.86
60.05
56.44
Fixed Assets
31.22
8.28
3.79
4.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
36.48
33.35
0.57
0.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.58
1.22
1.09
1.04
Networking Capital
18.97
4.49
18.14
39.31
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
18.25
3.63
1.95
2.49
Debtor Days
44.86
Other Current Assets
21.54
18.11
45.01
45.02
Sundry Creditors
-4.01
-2.36
-0.43
-0.43
Creditor Days
7.74
Other Current Liabilities
-16.81
-14.89
-28.39
-7.77
Cash
20.1
31.53
36.46
11.37
Total Assets
108.35
78.87
60.05
56.44
BLS International's visa and consular business, accounting for 84% of total revenue, increased by 35.9% YoY to ₹414.1 Crore from ₹304.8 Crore.Read More
iDATA's audited consolidated financials show revenues of ~ ₹246 Crore and EBITDA of ~ ₹144 Crore in CY2023.Read More
