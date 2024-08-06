iifl-logo-icon 1
BLS International Services Ltd Balance Sheet

449.95
(-3.69%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.17

41.08

10.25

10.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

48.29

36.82

48.84

45.46

Net Worth

89.46

77.9

59.09

55.71

Minority Interest

Debt

18.89

0.96

0.96

0.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

108.35

78.86

60.05

56.44

Fixed Assets

31.22

8.28

3.79

4.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

36.48

33.35

0.57

0.57

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.58

1.22

1.09

1.04

Networking Capital

18.97

4.49

18.14

39.31

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

18.25

3.63

1.95

2.49

Debtor Days

44.86

Other Current Assets

21.54

18.11

45.01

45.02

Sundry Creditors

-4.01

-2.36

-0.43

-0.43

Creditor Days

7.74

Other Current Liabilities

-16.81

-14.89

-28.39

-7.77

Cash

20.1

31.53

36.46

11.37

Total Assets

108.35

78.87

60.05

56.44

BLS Internat. : related Articles

BLS International Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y

BLS International Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y

6 Aug 2024|12:23 PM

BLS International's visa and consular business, accounting for 84% of total revenue, increased by 35.9% YoY to ₹414.1 Crore from ₹304.8 Crore.

BLS International picks up 100% stake in Turkish Company

BLS International picks up 100% stake in Turkish Company

10 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

iDATA's audited consolidated financials show revenues of ~ ₹246 Crore and EBITDA of ~ ₹144 Crore in CY2023.

