iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

BLS International picks up 100% stake in Turkish Company

10 Jul 2024 , 11:24 AM

BLS International Services’ share price increased by roughly 5% in early trading on July 10 after the business’s subsidiary finalised the acquisition of a 100% stake in a Turkish company.

iDATA is a notable Turkey-based operator that provides full visa processing and consular services to various governments via its 37+ Visa Application Centres (VAC) in 15+ countries, including diplomatic posts in Germany, Italy, and the Czech Republic.

The company acquired iDATA for around ₹720 Crore, backed by internal accruals and loans.

iDATA’s audited consolidated financials show revenues of ~ ₹246 Crore and EBITDA of ~ ₹144 Crore in CY2023.

The acquisition would allow us to establish ties with new Client Governments across Europe, increase our visibility, and consolidate market share, according to the business.

In June, the firm stated that it had signed an agreement to acquire a 55% controlling interest in Aadifidelis Solutions and its affiliates for an enterprise value of approximately ₹190 Crore.

BLS International is a trusted partner for Embassies and Governments worldwide, defining industry standards for visa, passport, consular, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services.

BLS International Services, a visa services provider, has announced its fourth quarter results, reporting an 11% increase in net profit to ₹85.5 Crore for the March quarter.  The company recorded a profit of ₹77.7 Crore during the same time last year.

At around 11.15 AM, BLS International was trading 1.09% higher at ₹381.55, against the previous close of ₹377.45 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹400, and ₹377.10, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • BLS international
  • BLS International Acquisition
  • BLS International news
  • BLS International Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.