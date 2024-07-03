BLS International Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,229.11
1,067.56
596.05
333.81
634.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,229.11
1,067.56
596.05
333.81
634.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.88
14.25
9.89
10.5
9.14
Total Income
1,253.99
1,081.82
605.94
344.31
644.03
Total Expenditure
973.73
937.7
524.16
304.21
586.41
PBIDT
280.26
144.12
81.78
40.1
57.63
Interest
1.77
0.29
0.22
0.37
1.53
PBDT
278.49
143.83
81.56
39.73
56.1
Depreciation
19.88
10.5
4.86
6.98
9.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
13.89
11.16
3.04
5.52
7.56
Deferred Tax
4.55
-5.37
-2.35
-0.13
-5.05
Reported Profit After Tax
240.17
127.54
76
27.35
44.12
Minority Interest After NP
7.96
-4.01
0.07
0.53
0.65
Net Profit after Minority Interest
232.2
131.55
75.93
26.83
43.47
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-22.54
0
0
-23.31
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
232.2
154.09
75.93
26.83
66.78
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.64
3.2
7.42
2.67
4.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
50
50
100
25
50
Equity
41.17
41.06
10.25
10.25
10.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.8
13.49
13.72
12.01
9.07
PBDTM(%)
22.65
13.47
13.68
11.9
8.83
PATM(%)
19.54
11.94
12.75
8.19
6.94
BLS International's visa and consular business, accounting for 84% of total revenue, increased by 35.9% YoY to ₹414.1 Crore from ₹304.8 Crore.Read More
iDATA's audited consolidated financials show revenues of ~ ₹246 Crore and EBITDA of ~ ₹144 Crore in CY2023.Read More
