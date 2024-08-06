Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.25
53.12
40.88
24.09
yoy growth (%)
-61.87
29.95
69.67
51.58
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-9.98
-18.32
-12.73
-8.27
As % of sales
49.3
34.48
31.14
34.33
Other costs
-14.32
-22.79
-18.7
-11.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
70.72
42.9
45.74
46.86
Operating profit
-4.05
12.01
9.44
4.53
OPM
-20.02
22.61
23.11
18.8
Depreciation
-1.91
-1.91
-2.4
-1.6
Interest expense
-0.14
-0.58
-0.4
-0.26
Other income
29.9
20.01
6.07
1.75
Profit before tax
23.79
29.53
12.7
4.42
Taxes
-2.98
-6.46
-2.14
-1.28
Tax rate
-12.54
-21.87
-16.91
-28.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
20.8
23.07
10.55
3.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
20.8
23.07
10.55
3.14
yoy growth (%)
-9.8
118.5
236.24
159.77
NPM
102.72
43.42
25.82
13.03
BLS International's visa and consular business, accounting for 84% of total revenue, increased by 35.9% YoY to ₹414.1 Crore from ₹304.8 Crore.Read More
iDATA's audited consolidated financials show revenues of ~ ₹246 Crore and EBITDA of ~ ₹144 Crore in CY2023.Read More
