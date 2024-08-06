iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BLS International Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

499
(4.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BLS International Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.25

53.12

40.88

24.09

yoy growth (%)

-61.87

29.95

69.67

51.58

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-9.98

-18.32

-12.73

-8.27

As % of sales

49.3

34.48

31.14

34.33

Other costs

-14.32

-22.79

-18.7

-11.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

70.72

42.9

45.74

46.86

Operating profit

-4.05

12.01

9.44

4.53

OPM

-20.02

22.61

23.11

18.8

Depreciation

-1.91

-1.91

-2.4

-1.6

Interest expense

-0.14

-0.58

-0.4

-0.26

Other income

29.9

20.01

6.07

1.75

Profit before tax

23.79

29.53

12.7

4.42

Taxes

-2.98

-6.46

-2.14

-1.28

Tax rate

-12.54

-21.87

-16.91

-28.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

20.8

23.07

10.55

3.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

20.8

23.07

10.55

3.14

yoy growth (%)

-9.8

118.5

236.24

159.77

NPM

102.72

43.42

25.82

13.03

BLS Internat. : related Articles

BLS International Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y

BLS International Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2024|12:23 PM

BLS International's visa and consular business, accounting for 84% of total revenue, increased by 35.9% YoY to ₹414.1 Crore from ₹304.8 Crore.

Read More
BLS International picks up 100% stake in Turkish Company

BLS International picks up 100% stake in Turkish Company

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

iDATA's audited consolidated financials show revenues of ~ ₹246 Crore and EBITDA of ~ ₹144 Crore in CY2023.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR BLS International Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.