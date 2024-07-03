BLS International Services Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
987.68
885.59
791.22
886.52
629.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
987.68
885.59
791.22
886.52
629.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
40.96
24.23
15.72
14.03
7.22
Total Income
1,028.64
909.82
806.94
900.55
636.89
Total Expenditure
690.52
706.72
624.43
756.29
541.5
PBIDT
338.12
203.09
182.51
144.26
95.39
Interest
7.67
1.32
1.27
0.52
0.15
PBDT
330.45
201.77
181.24
143.75
95.24
Depreciation
31.78
17.32
13.63
11.89
6.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
33.68
10.95
10.07
7.62
6.32
Deferred Tax
-1.53
0.87
4.56
1.66
0.62
Reported Profit After Tax
266.52
172.64
152.99
122.58
81.69
Minority Interest After NP
14.1
7.33
5.33
2.67
0.84
Net Profit after Minority Interest
252.42
165.31
147.66
119.91
80.85
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-2.6
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
252.42
165.31
147.66
122.51
80.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.13
4.01
3.59
2.92
3.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
100
Equity
41.17
41.17
41.17
41.06
20.49
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
34.23
22.93
23.06
16.27
15.14
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
26.98
19.49
19.33
13.82
12.97
BLS International's visa and consular business, accounting for 84% of total revenue, increased by 35.9% YoY to ₹414.1 Crore from ₹304.8 Crore.Read More
iDATA's audited consolidated financials show revenues of ~ ₹246 Crore and EBITDA of ~ ₹144 Crore in CY2023.Read More
