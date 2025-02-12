iifl-logo-icon 1
BLS International posts 43% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

12 Feb 2025 , 09:19 AM

BLS International announced a 43.20% year-on-year growth in its Q3 net profit at ₹121 Crore, compared to ₹84.50 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The company posted a 17% y-o-y growth in revenue from operations to ₹513 Crore versus ₹438 Crore in the quarter ended December 2023.

The company’s EBITDA surged 78.50% to ₹158.10 Crore in the quarter under review, as compared to ₹88.60 Crore in Q3FY24.

The company announced that its EBITDA margin expanded to 30.80% against 20.20% in the same quarter of previous year. The margin growth was led by the company’s current transition from a partner-run to self-managed model and consolidation of new acquisitions.

The Visa service provider announced that as of December 31, 2024, its net cash balance stood at ₹690 Crore after its acquisitions in FY25.

The company further informed the bourses that revenue from visa & consular business registered a marginal growth of 3.1% y-o-y in the quarter ended December 2024 at ₹375.70 Crore, versus ₹364.40 Crore. The transformation from a partner-led to a self-managed business model along with newly acquired businesses, led to a 77.30% jump in EBITDA.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

