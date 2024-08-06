Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
70.37%
71.51%
71.51%
71.51%
71.51%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
10.68%
8.74%
8.72%
8.44%
7.72%
Non-Institutions
18.86%
19.66%
19.66%
19.93%
20.49%
Total Non-Promoter
29.55%
28.4%
28.38%
28.37%
28.22%
Custodian
0.07%
0.07%
0.09%
0.1%
0.25%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
BLS International's visa and consular business, accounting for 84% of total revenue, increased by 35.9% YoY to ₹414.1 Crore from ₹304.8 Crore.Read More
iDATA's audited consolidated financials show revenues of ~ ₹246 Crore and EBITDA of ~ ₹144 Crore in CY2023.Read More
