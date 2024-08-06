iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BLS International Services Ltd Shareholding Pattern

449.95
(-3.69%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

BLS International Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

70.37%

71.51%

71.51%

71.51%

71.51%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

10.68%

8.74%

8.72%

8.44%

7.72%

Non-Institutions

18.86%

19.66%

19.66%

19.93%

20.49%

Total Non-Promoter

29.55%

28.4%

28.38%

28.37%

28.22%

Custodian

0.07%

0.07%

0.09%

0.1%

0.25%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.37%

Non-Promoter- 10.68%

Institutions: 10.68%

Non-Institutions: 18.86%

Custodian: 0.07%

BLS Internat.: Related NEWS

BLS International Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y

BLS International Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2024|12:23 PM

BLS International's visa and consular business, accounting for 84% of total revenue, increased by 35.9% YoY to ₹414.1 Crore from ₹304.8 Crore.

Read More
BLS International picks up 100% stake in Turkish Company

BLS International picks up 100% stake in Turkish Company

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

iDATA's audited consolidated financials show revenues of ~ ₹246 Crore and EBITDA of ~ ₹144 Crore in CY2023.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BLS International Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.