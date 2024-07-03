BLS International Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
495.01
492.67
447.71
437.88
407.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
495.01
492.67
447.71
437.88
407.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.44
17.52
15.07
9.16
8.7
Total Income
518.45
510.19
462.77
447.05
416.43
Total Expenditure
331.01
359.51
357.43
349.3
321
PBIDT
187.44
150.68
105.35
97.75
95.43
Interest
5.84
1.84
0.82
0.5
0.99
PBDT
181.6
148.85
104.53
97.25
94.44
Depreciation
17.64
14.14
11.06
6.25
7.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
19.63
14.05
7.13
3.82
4.97
Deferred Tax
-1.4
-0.13
0.88
-0.01
0.21
Reported Profit After Tax
145.73
120.78
85.45
87.18
82
Minority Interest After NP
7.5
6.6
4.69
2.64
3.25
Net Profit after Minority Interest
138.23
114.18
80.76
84.55
78.75
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
138.23
114.18
80.76
84.55
78.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.36
2.77
1.96
2.05
1.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
50
50
0
Equity
41.17
41.17
41.17
41.17
41.17
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
37.86
30.58
23.53
22.32
23.4
PBDTM(%)
36.68
30.21
23.34
22.2
23.16
PATM(%)
29.43
24.51
19.08
19.9
20.11
BLS International's visa and consular business, accounting for 84% of total revenue, increased by 35.9% YoY to ₹414.1 Crore from ₹304.8 Crore.Read More
iDATA's audited consolidated financials show revenues of ~ ₹246 Crore and EBITDA of ~ ₹144 Crore in CY2023.Read More
