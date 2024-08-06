|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|-
|0.5
|50
|Final
|Recommended final Dividend at the rate of 50% on the face value i.e. 0.50- Per Equity shares of the face value of Rs. 1/- each on 41,17,40,908 equity share of the company for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of members in ensuring Annual General Meeting of the company. In compliance with regulation 42 and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, we hereby inform you that Register of members and share transfer books of the Company will closed from September 06, 2024 to September 12, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of final dividend and 40th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024)
|Dividend
|12 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|0.5
|50
|Interim 1
|In compliance with Reg 30 and 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Company at their meeting held today i.e. 12 February 2024, has approved following 1. Standalone & Consolidated unaudited financial result for 3rd quarter along with LRR 2. Interim dividend @ 50% on face value i.e. Rs. 0.50 per equity share on 41,17,40,908 equity shares of the Company.
BLS International's visa and consular business, accounting for 84% of total revenue, increased by 35.9% YoY to ₹414.1 Crore from ₹304.8 Crore.Read More
iDATA's audited consolidated financials show revenues of ~ ₹246 Crore and EBITDA of ~ ₹144 Crore in CY2023.Read More
