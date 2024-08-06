iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BLS International Services Ltd Dividend

461.6
(2.24%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:04:59 AM

BLS Internat. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend14 May 20245 Sep 2024-0.550Final
Recommended final Dividend at the rate of 50% on the face value i.e. 0.50- Per Equity shares of the face value of Rs. 1/- each on 41,17,40,908 equity share of the company for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of members in ensuring Annual General Meeting of the company. In compliance with regulation 42 and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, we hereby inform you that Register of members and share transfer books of the Company will closed from September 06, 2024 to September 12, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of final dividend and 40th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024)
Dividend12 Feb 202423 Feb 202423 Feb 20240.550Interim 1
In compliance with Reg 30 and 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Company at their meeting held today i.e. 12 February 2024, has approved following 1. Standalone & Consolidated unaudited financial result for 3rd quarter along with LRR 2. Interim dividend @ 50% on face value i.e. Rs. 0.50 per equity share on 41,17,40,908 equity shares of the Company.

BLS Internat.: Related News

BLS International Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y

BLS International Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2024|12:23 PM

BLS International's visa and consular business, accounting for 84% of total revenue, increased by 35.9% YoY to ₹414.1 Crore from ₹304.8 Crore.

Read More
BLS International picks up 100% stake in Turkish Company

BLS International picks up 100% stake in Turkish Company

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

iDATA's audited consolidated financials show revenues of ~ ₹246 Crore and EBITDA of ~ ₹144 Crore in CY2023.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BLS International Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.