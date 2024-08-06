Recommended final Dividend at the rate of 50% on the face value i.e. 0.50- Per Equity shares of the face value of Rs. 1/- each on 41,17,40,908 equity share of the company for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of members in ensuring Annual General Meeting of the company. In compliance with regulation 42 and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, we hereby inform you that Register of members and share transfer books of the Company will closed from September 06, 2024 to September 12, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of final dividend and 40th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024)