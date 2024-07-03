BLS International Services Ltd Summary

BLS International Services Limited, incorporated in November, 1983 is a specialist provider for Outsourcing of Visa, Passport and Attestation Services to the Client Governments across the world. BLS serves the Diplomatic Missions by managing all administrative and non-judgmental tasks related to entire life cycle of a visa application process, enabling missions to focus entirely on key aspects of assessment in visa application and conduct interviews, where required; BLS assists in scheduling interviews.BLS is also an authorized Service Provider for attestation of documents by the Ministry of External Affairs, India. It serves the Embassy of the State of Kuwait and High Commission of Malaysia and several others in the field of Visa/Attestation of Documents/Apostille in India. It supports the consular framework with streamlined processes and work flows. Towards this end, it has necessary skilled human resources and technical capabilities (including complete biometric solutions) and financial capabilities to deliver efficient and optimal outsourcing solutions. Moreover, to ensure highly efficient project management, it assigns dedicated team of skilled and experienced persons with relevant project management experience for each project.In 2010, the Company started operations for Indian Embassy in Spain, Kuwait, Sudan and Russia. In 2011, it started VACs for Indian Embassy in UAE along with other Indian Missions VACs in South Asian countries. In 2012, commenced operations for Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and Singapore. In 2013-14, the Company began foreign missions abroad (4 missions for an EU country), added 7 Indian missions abroad including US and Canada.In 2016-17, the Company, apart from consular business, gained expertise in Citizen Services with Punjab e-governance project providing a first mover advantage in this domain. This led to first international Citizen Services contract win from the Embassy of Afghanistan. It started providing Visa Consultancy Services to various consulates in 2017. It started attestation and apostille on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi (India). The Company started Consular Services (ROSC) in Abuja (Nigeria) and Beirut (Lebanon) Citizen Services Contract from the Embassy of Afghanistan. It added a new contract for UAE Consular Section Services for Dakar, in Senegal in 2017.In August 2018, Company acquired a majority stake in the business correspondent vertical of Starfin India Private Limited through its subsidiary, BLS E-Services Private Limited. It also 51 % of the Share capital in Reired BLS International Private Limited dated 30.11.2018. The Company entered into a contract with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Italy, and commenced operations for the processing of Italian visa applications in Singapore on 2nd July 2018. It began operations for French Embassy in Jordan.The Company started the Vietnam Visa application centre in Turkey, Brazil Visa application centre in Lebanon, and Morocco Visa application centre in India in 2019-20. It started accepting visa applications from October 2019 to provide efficient visa application services to people traveling to Brazil from Lebanon for business, work or leisure. It entered into an exclusive partnership with the Embassy of Libya to provide visa services Center from November, 2019. It started new Spain Visa Application Centres in Belarus and Miami. It relocated Spain Visa Application Centres to larger sites in Ankara & Tashkent to service more applicants and provide more enhanced services.In June 2022, Company acquired Zero Mass Private Ltd, Indias largest business correspondent. The all-cash acquisition - funded through accruals - graduated BLS into Indias largest business correspondent network. The acquisition was in line with BLS strategy to strengthen its position in the business correspondent segment. The Company was authorized by the Royal Thai embassy to provide visa services in Kenya in 2023.