In compliance with Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) we are submitting the outcome of the Board meeting of the Company held today i.e. Monday, August 05, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items of agenda: 1. Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. To Hold the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, September 12, 2024. 3. Proposal for raising of funds for an amount upto Rs. 2,000 Crores by way of various fund raising options. 4. Revision in the Code of internal Procedures and Conduct for regulating , monitoring and reporting of trading by Designated person. In compliance with regulation 42 and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, we hereby inform you that Register of members and share transfer books of the Company will closed from September 06, 2024 to September 12, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of final dividend and 40th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024) In continuation to our earlier corporate announcement dated September 12, 2024 for outcome of 40th Annual general Meeting of the Company, please find enclosed the Voting results as Annexure A and Consolidated Report on Scrutinisers on voting as Annexure B. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/09/2024) We would like to highlight that 40th AGM of BLS International Services Limited held on September 12, 2024 through VC/OAVM facility to transact businesses as stated in the notice dated August 05, 2024. The AGM Commenced at 3.03 pm (IST) and concluded at 3.50 pm (including time allowed for e-voting) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.09.2024)