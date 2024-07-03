iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd Share Price

364.45
(-3.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:14:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open378.5
  • Day's High378.85
  • 52 Wk High505
  • Prev. Close376.6
  • Day's Low361
  • 52 Wk Low 347
  • Turnover (lac)387.73
  • P/E39.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.9
  • EPS9.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,362.17
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

378.5

Prev. Close

376.6

Turnover(Lac.)

387.73

Day's High

378.85

Day's Low

361

52 Week's High

505

52 Week's Low

347

Book Value

8.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,362.17

P/E

39.25

EPS

9.59

Divi. Yield

0

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd Corporate Action

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Apr, 2024

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.75%

Non-Promoter- 15.55%

Institutions: 15.55%

Non-Institutions: 17.49%

Custodian: 0.19%

Share Price

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

201.12

201.31

199.85

132.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

744.73

543.88

364.55

201.79

Net Worth

945.85

745.19

564.4

334.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

960.68

822.24

977

1,064.18

yoy growth (%)

16.83

-15.84

-8.19

-0.83

Raw materials

-31.18

-18.6

-35.31

-34.66

As % of sales

3.24

2.26

3.61

3.25

Employee costs

-248.61

-243

-272.68

-242.84

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

203.52

169.46

123.94

207.15

Depreciation

-119.88

-103.74

-101.66

-54.79

Tax paid

-52.22

-43.7

-232.16

-72.79

Working capital

-433.23

207.38

261.1

-125.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.83

-15.84

-8.19

-0.83

Op profit growth

17.47

10

-21.76

-5.03

EBIT growth

23.16

30.35

-32.46

3.1

Net profit growth

20.3

-216.21

-180.54

2.83

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,704.6

2,516.99

2,013.3

1,729.96

2,371.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,704.6

2,516.99

2,013.3

1,729.96

2,371.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

114.99

107.66

165.57

117.33

59.3

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dhanraj Mulki

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sangeeta Talwar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anish Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Diwakar Gupta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

RUZBEH BAMAN IRANI

Independent Director

Rajat Jain

Chairperson

C P Gurnani

Managing Director & CEO

Manoj Bhat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd

Summary

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) is a leading player in the leisure hospitality industry. The Company has established vacation ownership business in India and is a market leader in the business with over 2.8 lakh members and 84 resorts. Together with its Finnish subsidiary, Holiday Club Resorts (HCR), Mahindra Holidays has a bouquet of 143 resorts in India, Asia, Europe and the USA. making it the largest vacation ownership company outside the USA. Presently, the Company is in the business of selling vacation ownership and providing holiday facilities.The company offers a range of solutions to their customers with the range of products and services, which includes Club Mahindra Holidays, Zest, Club Mahindra Fundays, Mahindra Homestays and clubmahindra.travel. Club Mahindra Holidays is engaged in selling vacation ownership business. Zest, another product of the company in the vacations ownership space entitles their members short breaks for six nights each year in studio apartments. Club Mahindra Fundays is a corporate product-based on the point-based system. Mahindra Homestays provide the customers with choice of homes across different budget categories and property types. Club Mahindra Travel is a travel integration service for Club Mahindra Holidays members to take care of their range of travel needs from accommodation to the deals on air tickets, complete holiday packages, replete with sightseeing tours and meals to documentation requirements. The company provi
Company FAQs

What is the Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd share price today?

The Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹364.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd is ₹7362.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd is 39.25 and 33.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd is ₹347 and ₹505 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd?

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.48%, 3 Years at 25.71%, 1 Year at -3.61%, 6 Month at -17.06%, 3 Month at -3.35% and 1 Month at -1.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.76 %
Institutions - 15.55 %
Public - 17.49 %

