Summary

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) is a leading player in the leisure hospitality industry. The Company has established vacation ownership business in India and is a market leader in the business with over 2.8 lakh members and 84 resorts. Together with its Finnish subsidiary, Holiday Club Resorts (HCR), Mahindra Holidays has a bouquet of 143 resorts in India, Asia, Europe and the USA. making it the largest vacation ownership company outside the USA. Presently, the Company is in the business of selling vacation ownership and providing holiday facilities.The company offers a range of solutions to their customers with the range of products and services, which includes Club Mahindra Holidays, Zest, Club Mahindra Fundays, Mahindra Homestays and clubmahindra.travel. Club Mahindra Holidays is engaged in selling vacation ownership business. Zest, another product of the company in the vacations ownership space entitles their members short breaks for six nights each year in studio apartments. Club Mahindra Fundays is a corporate product-based on the point-based system. Mahindra Homestays provide the customers with choice of homes across different budget categories and property types. Club Mahindra Travel is a travel integration service for Club Mahindra Holidays members to take care of their range of travel needs from accommodation to the deals on air tickets, complete holiday packages, replete with sightseeing tours and meals to documentation requirements. The company provi

