SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹378.5
Prev. Close₹376.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹387.73
Day's High₹378.85
Day's Low₹361
52 Week's High₹505
52 Week's Low₹347
Book Value₹8.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,362.17
P/E39.25
EPS9.59
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
201.12
201.31
199.85
132.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
744.73
543.88
364.55
201.79
Net Worth
945.85
745.19
564.4
334.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
960.68
822.24
977
1,064.18
yoy growth (%)
16.83
-15.84
-8.19
-0.83
Raw materials
-31.18
-18.6
-35.31
-34.66
As % of sales
3.24
2.26
3.61
3.25
Employee costs
-248.61
-243
-272.68
-242.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
203.52
169.46
123.94
207.15
Depreciation
-119.88
-103.74
-101.66
-54.79
Tax paid
-52.22
-43.7
-232.16
-72.79
Working capital
-433.23
207.38
261.1
-125.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.83
-15.84
-8.19
-0.83
Op profit growth
17.47
10
-21.76
-5.03
EBIT growth
23.16
30.35
-32.46
3.1
Net profit growth
20.3
-216.21
-180.54
2.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,704.6
2,516.99
2,013.3
1,729.96
2,371.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,704.6
2,516.99
2,013.3
1,729.96
2,371.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
114.99
107.66
165.57
117.33
59.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dhanraj Mulki
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sangeeta Talwar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anish Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Diwakar Gupta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
RUZBEH BAMAN IRANI
Independent Director
Rajat Jain
Chairperson
C P Gurnani
Managing Director & CEO
Manoj Bhat
Summary
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) is a leading player in the leisure hospitality industry. The Company has established vacation ownership business in India and is a market leader in the business with over 2.8 lakh members and 84 resorts. Together with its Finnish subsidiary, Holiday Club Resorts (HCR), Mahindra Holidays has a bouquet of 143 resorts in India, Asia, Europe and the USA. making it the largest vacation ownership company outside the USA. Presently, the Company is in the business of selling vacation ownership and providing holiday facilities.The company offers a range of solutions to their customers with the range of products and services, which includes Club Mahindra Holidays, Zest, Club Mahindra Fundays, Mahindra Homestays and clubmahindra.travel. Club Mahindra Holidays is engaged in selling vacation ownership business. Zest, another product of the company in the vacations ownership space entitles their members short breaks for six nights each year in studio apartments. Club Mahindra Fundays is a corporate product-based on the point-based system. Mahindra Homestays provide the customers with choice of homes across different budget categories and property types. Club Mahindra Travel is a travel integration service for Club Mahindra Holidays members to take care of their range of travel needs from accommodation to the deals on air tickets, complete holiday packages, replete with sightseeing tours and meals to documentation requirements. The company provi
The Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹364.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd is ₹7362.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd is 39.25 and 33.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd is ₹347 and ₹505 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.48%, 3 Years at 25.71%, 1 Year at -3.61%, 6 Month at -17.06%, 3 Month at -3.35% and 1 Month at -1.67%.
