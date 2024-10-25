|Purpose
|MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. In accordance with the Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited the Trading Window shall remain closed from October 01 2024 to October 27 2024 (both days inclusive). Please find attached the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
|MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for considering and approving the Un-audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find attached the Results for Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Please refer the attached file (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
|MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Considering and Approving The Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31 2024. Please Refer the attached file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024)
|MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e. February 2, 2024 basis the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee [and also that of the Audit Committee for Change in Chief Financial Officer], inter alia considered and approved the following: Change in Managing Director and CEO 1. Resignation of Mr. Kavinder Singh (DIN: 06994031) as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Key Managerial Personnel under the Companies Act, 2013 with effect from close of 16th May, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Manoj Bhat (DIN: 05205447) as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 17th May, 2024 to hold office upto the date of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Appointment of Mr. Manoj Bhat (DIN: 05205447) as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Key Managerial Personnel under the Companies Act, 2013, for a period of 5 (five) years with effect from 17th May, 2024 to 16th May, 2029 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. Change in Chief Financial Officer 4. Appointment of Mr. Vimal Agarwal as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Key Managerial Personnel under the Companies Act, 2013 with effect from 1st May, 2024. 5. Cessation of office of Mr. Ram Mundra, as the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from the close of 30th April, 2024. Mr. Ram Mundra will continue to serve the Company and shall assist Mr. Vimal Agarwal during his transition. The details as required under Regulation 30 read with Para A (7) & (7C) of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July, 2023 are given hereunder as Annexure A and the letter of resignation received from Mr. Kavinder Singh containing detailed reasons for the resignation is enclosed as Annexure B The Press Release being issued in this regard is also attached herewith. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today morning considered, noted, and approved the changes in Key Managerial Personnel, as mentioned above and have adjourned the meeting at 9.55 a.m. and agreed to resume the meeting later during the day. Outcome of Adjourned Board Meeting held on Friday, February 02, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024)
