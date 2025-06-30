iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Mahindra Holidays Receives ₹363 Crore GST Notice from Tamil Nadu Tax Department

30 Jun 2025 , 01:10 PM

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd has been served a tax notice by Tamil Nadu’s state tax department. The demand, issued on June 28, 2025, concerns the financial year 2018–19 and totals over ₹363 crore.

Authorities allege that the company wrongly applied IGST on club membership services, instead of splitting the tax between CGST and SGST. The notice includes ₹181.54 crore in unpaid tax and an equal amount as penalty, bringing the total demand to ₹363.08 crore.

According to the notice, the issue also relates to a sharp fall in IGST payments after the company shifted its registered office in August 2023. In response, Mahindra Holidays has said it will challenge the demand through legal channels and does not anticipate any major financial impact from the notice. The company disclosed this development via a regulatory filing on June 29, 2025.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India shares have gained 0.90% trading at ₹342.45 on June 30, 2025 at 1:08 PM. In the National Stock Exchange, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India shares have dipped 5.2% in the last month, dipped 7.6% in the year-to-date, and declined 25% in the last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • GST Notice
  • Mahindra holidays
  • Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
  • Tamil Nadu Tax Department
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Rustomjee Wins ₹4,521 Crore GTB Nagar Redevelopment Project in Partnership with MHADA

Rustomjee Wins ₹4,521 Crore GTB Nagar Redevelopment Project in Partnership with MHADA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|12:54 PM
Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|11:16 AM
Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|09:01 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|06:39 AM
Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|11:27 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.