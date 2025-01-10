Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
201.12
201.31
199.85
132.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
744.73
543.88
364.55
201.79
Net Worth
945.85
745.19
564.4
334.71
Minority Interest
Debt
431.03
401.4
281.62
164.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
435.74
491.3
480.33
450.38
Total Liabilities
1,812.62
1,637.89
1,326.35
949.78
Fixed Assets
2,901.24
2,730.47
2,559.84
2,296.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,043.88
649.68
380.56
161.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
414.21
702.34
673.47
686.76
Networking Capital
-2,747.69
-2,558.01
-2,670.12
-2,538.53
Inventories
5.61
5.57
6.33
4.54
Inventory Days
2.4
2.01
Sundry Debtors
996.31
940.07
906.97
914.71
Debtor Days
344.59
406.04
Other Current Assets
2,214.97
2,158.99
1,864.55
1,967.67
Sundry Creditors
-247.27
-222.75
-232.5
-205.41
Creditor Days
88.33
91.18
Other Current Liabilities
-5,717.31
-5,439.89
-5,215.47
-5,220.04
Cash
201.39
113.96
382.59
342.81
Total Assets
1,813.03
1,638.44
1,326.34
949.78
