Mahindra Holidays shares jump ~3% on foray into hospitality business

20 Nov 2025 , 12:24 PM

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd. is trading about 3% higher in Thursday’s intraday session. This development came after the company approved a major expansion into the leisure hospitality business.

The company’s board approved this transaction in its meeting held on November 19, 2025.

At around 12.01 PM, Mahindra Holidays was trading 4.45% higher at ₹337.85, against the previous close of ₹323.45 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹345.95, and ₹325.80, respectively.

The new unit will be formed under a wholly-owned subsidiary, Mahindra Hotels and Residences India Limited. The unit will operate under a new luxury brand called Mahindra Signature Resorts.

So far, the company remained focused on vacation ownership.

In its filing with the bourses, Mahindra Holidays stated that this foray into leisure hospitality will amplify its portfolio, bring scale, and help it tap accelerating customer segments in India’s tourism market.

The company plans to invest approximately ₹1,000 Crore via its subsidiary Mahindra Hotels and Residences India Limited.

Mahindra Holidays also outlined a wider transformation strategy as it plans to become India’s number 1 leisure hospitality player.

The major strategy pillars will include – rapid expansion of inventory to 10,000 keys by FY30. Upgradation and premiumisation of its resort portfolio.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

