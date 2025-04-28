Mahindra Holidays Reports ₹73 Crore Q4 Profit

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd reported an 11.4% year-over-year (YoY) decline in net profit, which stood at ₹73 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025. It was compared with ₹82.3 crore reported during the same quarter last fiscal. The company’s top line, revenue from operations, declined 2.7% YoY at ₹778.8 crore in Q4 FY25, from ₹800.2 crore during the corresponding quarter of FY24.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 8.9% YoY to ₹204.4 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, from ₹187.7 crore in Q4 FY24. The EBITDA margin also increased to 26.3% in the quarter under review, from 23.5% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, on account of improved operational efficiency.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts recorded its record-ever addition to inventory annually in FY25, adding 520 keys to the resort base, which increased the total inventory to 5,847 keys as of March 2025.

Resort revenue grew 8% YoY to ₹396 crore, driven by strong demand and an 84% occupancy on the expanded resort base. The firm welcomed over 1.4 million visitors in FY25, a testament to the increasing popularity of its resort business.

Average unit realization (AUR) jumped strongly by 39% to ₹5.73 lakh from the previous fiscal year, indicating higher revenue per unit sold. Deferred revenue stood at ₹5,736 crore and the cash balance of the company stood at ₹1,555 crore as of March 31, 2025, a testament to its very good financial health.

In Q4 FY25, Mahindra Holidays expanded its portfolio by 149 keys with new managed resorts that opened at Dindi (Andhra Pradesh) and Ranthambore (Rajasthan) and completion of the second phase of development of Pavagadh (Gujarat) in the quarter.

Resort revenue grew 14% YoY to ₹107 crore in quarterly resort revenues, while the occupancy of the quarter stood at 85%, reflecting continued demand for its products.

AUR for Q4 came in at an 82% rise to ₹7.72 lakh from last year, spearheaded by the growth in high-value products and increased guest interactions. The company’s member base grew to 3,04,508 members, further stabilizing its annuity-based business model and assuring repeat revenue growth.

Manoj Bhat, Managing Director and CEO at Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, emphasized that expansion of the company’s network continued to be in top gear, with an addition of over 500 keys to its portfolio in FY25. He also emphasized the company’s performance in delivering outstanding customer experiences that resulted in the company’s resort revenue growth of double digits in two successive quarters.