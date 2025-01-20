Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.37
-27.06
2.37
2.21
Op profit growth
36.2
-37.24
6.28
7.74
EBIT growth
147.96
-53.17
-35.5
14.95
Net profit growth
-616.24
-90.09
-199.76
-10.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.65
13.37
15.54
14.96
EBIT margin
10.42
4.89
7.62
12.09
Net profit margin
3.35
-0.75
-5.56
5.71
RoCE
6.56
2.79
7.79
18.1
RoNW
10.09
-4.99
-8.71
5.05
RoA
0.52
-0.1
-1.42
2.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.38
-1.05
-10.1
10
Dividend per share
0
0
0
4
Cash EPS
-10.16
-20.84
-28.52
2.43
Book value per share
12.49
6.37
3.48
53.58
Valuation ratios
P/E
68.01
-133.8
-9.17
19.48
P/CEPS
-22.6
-6.74
-3.24
79.87
P/B
18.39
22.05
26.6
3.63
EV/EBIDTA
14.02
14.05
9.37
12.19
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
40.11
Tax payout
-38.82
-673.89
-232.54
-38.69
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
174.98
233.23
178.51
165.02
Inventory days
99.28
116.71
82.5
72.11
Creditor days
-72.79
-77.26
-54.38
-48.26
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.11
-1.02
-2.27
-4.39
Net debt / equity
8.53
24.61
46.52
1.03
Net debt / op. profit
6.76
9
5.84
2.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-13.14
-15.9
-20.32
-15.18
Employee costs
-27.67
-29.02
-24.65
-23.45
Other costs
-43.52
-41.69
-39.47
-46.38
