Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd Key Ratios

338
(0.58%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:29:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.37

-27.06

2.37

2.21

Op profit growth

36.2

-37.24

6.28

7.74

EBIT growth

147.96

-53.17

-35.5

14.95

Net profit growth

-616.24

-90.09

-199.76

-10.9

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.65

13.37

15.54

14.96

EBIT margin

10.42

4.89

7.62

12.09

Net profit margin

3.35

-0.75

-5.56

5.71

RoCE

6.56

2.79

7.79

18.1

RoNW

10.09

-4.99

-8.71

5.05

RoA

0.52

-0.1

-1.42

2.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.38

-1.05

-10.1

10

Dividend per share

0

0

0

4

Cash EPS

-10.16

-20.84

-28.52

2.43

Book value per share

12.49

6.37

3.48

53.58

Valuation ratios

P/E

68.01

-133.8

-9.17

19.48

P/CEPS

-22.6

-6.74

-3.24

79.87

P/B

18.39

22.05

26.6

3.63

EV/EBIDTA

14.02

14.05

9.37

12.19

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

40.11

Tax payout

-38.82

-673.89

-232.54

-38.69

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

174.98

233.23

178.51

165.02

Inventory days

99.28

116.71

82.5

72.11

Creditor days

-72.79

-77.26

-54.38

-48.26

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.11

-1.02

-2.27

-4.39

Net debt / equity

8.53

24.61

46.52

1.03

Net debt / op. profit

6.76

9

5.84

2.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-13.14

-15.9

-20.32

-15.18

Employee costs

-27.67

-29.02

-24.65

-23.45

Other costs

-43.52

-41.69

-39.47

-46.38

