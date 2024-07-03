Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
670.75
652.86
800.19
634.82
655.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
670.75
652.86
800.19
634.82
655.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
35.43
33.23
30.15
31.62
16.9
Total Income
706.18
686.09
830.34
666.45
672.17
Total Expenditure
548.04
548.09
612.78
529.7
519.7
PBIDT
158.14
137.99
217.56
136.75
152.47
Interest
37.54
35.3
22.43
44.91
33.28
PBDT
120.6
102.7
195.14
91.84
119.19
Depreciation
92.48
88.66
86.03
85.54
83.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.88
0.5
0.29
-52.22
20.02
Deferred Tax
15.75
7.46
25.61
47.99
-6.05
Reported Profit After Tax
11.49
6.09
83.2
10.53
21.43
Minority Interest After NP
-2.29
0.19
0.85
-1.12
0.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
13.77
5.89
82.36
11.65
21.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
13.77
5.89
82.36
11.65
21.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.68
0.29
4.09
0.58
1.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
201.58
201.56
201.54
201.52
201.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.57
21.13
27.18
21.54
23.26
PBDTM(%)
17.97
15.73
24.38
14.46
18.18
PATM(%)
1.71
0.93
10.39
1.65
3.27
