iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

360.7
(-4.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd

Mahindra Holiday FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

203.52

169.46

123.94

207.15

Depreciation

-119.88

-103.74

-101.66

-54.79

Tax paid

-52.22

-43.7

-232.16

-72.79

Working capital

-433.23

207.38

261.1

-125.56

Other operating items

Operating

-401.81

229.4

51.21

-45.99

Capital expenditure

366.38

264.31

1,284.14

18.87

Free cash flow

-35.43

493.71

1,335.35

-27.11

Equity raised

481.96

119.25

783.29

1,181.15

Investing

218.79

-330.4

-51.58

362.98

Financing

446.31

351.95

187.26

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

53.1

Net in cash

1,111.63

634.51

2,254.33

1,570.12

Mahindra Holiday : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.