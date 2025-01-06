Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
203.52
169.46
123.94
207.15
Depreciation
-119.88
-103.74
-101.66
-54.79
Tax paid
-52.22
-43.7
-232.16
-72.79
Working capital
-433.23
207.38
261.1
-125.56
Other operating items
Operating
-401.81
229.4
51.21
-45.99
Capital expenditure
366.38
264.31
1,284.14
18.87
Free cash flow
-35.43
493.71
1,335.35
-27.11
Equity raised
481.96
119.25
783.29
1,181.15
Investing
218.79
-330.4
-51.58
362.98
Financing
446.31
351.95
187.26
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
53.1
Net in cash
1,111.63
634.51
2,254.33
1,570.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.