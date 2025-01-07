iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

370.6
(2.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:19:47 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

960.68

822.24

977

1,064.18

yoy growth (%)

16.83

-15.84

-8.19

-0.83

Raw materials

-31.18

-18.6

-35.31

-34.66

As % of sales

3.24

2.26

3.61

3.25

Employee costs

-248.61

-243

-272.68

-242.84

As % of sales

25.87

29.55

27.91

22.81

Other costs

-446.35

-360.98

-487.5

-554.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

46.46

43.9

49.89

52.12

Operating profit

234.53

199.64

181.49

231.99

OPM

24.41

24.28

18.57

21.8

Depreciation

-119.88

-103.74

-101.66

-54.79

Interest expense

-21.15

-12.95

-15.99

-0.04

Other income

110.03

86.51

60.11

30

Profit before tax

203.52

169.46

123.94

207.15

Taxes

-52.22

-43.7

-232.16

-72.79

Tax rate

-25.65

-25.78

-187.3

-35.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

151.3

125.76

-108.21

134.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

151.3

125.76

-108.21

134.35

yoy growth (%)

20.3

-216.21

-180.54

2.83

NPM

15.74

15.29

-11.07

12.62

