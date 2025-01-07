Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
960.68
822.24
977
1,064.18
yoy growth (%)
16.83
-15.84
-8.19
-0.83
Raw materials
-31.18
-18.6
-35.31
-34.66
As % of sales
3.24
2.26
3.61
3.25
Employee costs
-248.61
-243
-272.68
-242.84
As % of sales
25.87
29.55
27.91
22.81
Other costs
-446.35
-360.98
-487.5
-554.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46.46
43.9
49.89
52.12
Operating profit
234.53
199.64
181.49
231.99
OPM
24.41
24.28
18.57
21.8
Depreciation
-119.88
-103.74
-101.66
-54.79
Interest expense
-21.15
-12.95
-15.99
-0.04
Other income
110.03
86.51
60.11
30
Profit before tax
203.52
169.46
123.94
207.15
Taxes
-52.22
-43.7
-232.16
-72.79
Tax rate
-25.65
-25.78
-187.3
-35.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
151.3
125.76
-108.21
134.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
151.3
125.76
-108.21
134.35
yoy growth (%)
20.3
-216.21
-180.54
2.83
NPM
15.74
15.29
-11.07
12.62
