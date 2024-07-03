Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹2,663.55
Prev. Close₹2,651.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,176.75
Day's High₹2,686.3
Day's Low₹2,544.6
52 Week's High₹2,744.7
52 Week's Low₹1,648.6
Book Value₹174.81
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,720.14
P/E97.47
EPS27.21
Divi. Yield0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.75
4.74
72.52
72.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
786.28
414.89
228.56
205.74
Net Worth
796.03
419.63
301.08
278.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
705.44
327.97
681.34
415.36
yoy growth (%)
115.08
-51.86
64.03
21.35
Raw materials
-444.84
-190.67
-386.7
-225.62
As % of sales
63.05
58.13
56.75
54.31
Employee costs
-67.46
-59.87
-76.7
-52.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
39.05
-28.81
40.16
33.34
Depreciation
-19.44
-20.42
-21.49
-6.12
Tax paid
-6.76
7.95
-9.65
-12.13
Working capital
35.02
-51.41
62.96
75.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
115.08
-51.86
64.03
21.35
Op profit growth
-1,026.64
-108.36
73.73
70.71
EBIT growth
-290.59
-145.88
38.48
82.02
Net profit growth
-210.3
-168.35
43.85
110.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,550.42
1,211.98
705.17
327.98
685.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,550.42
1,211.98
705.17
327.98
685.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.88
9.46
7.98
3.33
0.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sudhir Jatia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Punkajj Lath
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dalip Sehgal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vijaya Sampath
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rahul Kanodia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Piyush Goenka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rameez Shaikh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sumeet Nagar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Gaurav Sharma
Independent Director
Aseem Dhru
Independent Director
Sridhar Balakrishnan
Reports by Safari Industries (India) Ltd
Summary
Started as a partnership firm in 1974 to manufacture plastic moulded luggage at Bombay, Safari Industries (India) Limited [SIIL] became a private limited company in 1980 and a public limited company in Feb.86. It was promoted by Sudhir M. Jatia. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of luggage and luggage accessories.The company manufactures injection moulded plastic articles and vacuum formed plastic articles, at its plants at Bombay and Halol, Gujarat. The unit at Mumbai is mainly an assembly shop manufacturing plastic moulded luggage from bought out components. Fully integrated plant at Halol, for the manufacture of plastic moulded luggage, was set up in 1982 with an installed capacity of 840 tpa. The capacity of this plant was increased to 1500 tpa in 1985. The company came out with a public issue in Mar.86 to part-finance the expansion project. The company expanded its capacity at its Halol plant from 1 lac peices to 2 lac peices pa, in 1993-94.Company launched the poly carbonate luggage range in the month of March, 2014. It opened almost 50 exclusive retail stores. It introduced new product lines such as laptop bags, back packs, etc. which are fast selling items in the year 2014. Safari Manufacturing Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company was incorporated on 9th November 2021 and with the incorporation, the Company commenced its commercial production/manufacturing of luggage on 17th June 2022 at its newly set up factory situated at Halol, G
Read More
The Safari Industries India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2602 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Safari Industries India Ltd is ₹12720.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Safari Industries India Ltd is 97.47 and 15.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Safari Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Safari Industries India Ltd is ₹1648.6 and ₹2744.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Safari Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.47%, 3 Years at 80.58%, 1 Year at 40.98%, 6 Month at 24.71%, 3 Month at 9.17% and 1 Month at -1.15%.
