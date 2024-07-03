iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Safari Industries (India) Ltd Share Price

2,602
(-1.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,663.55
  • Day's High2,686.3
  • 52 Wk High2,744.7
  • Prev. Close2,651.8
  • Day's Low2,544.6
  • 52 Wk Low 1,648.6
  • Turnover (lac)2,176.75
  • P/E97.47
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value174.81
  • EPS27.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,720.14
  • Div. Yield0.15
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Safari Industries (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

2,663.55

Prev. Close

2,651.8

Turnover(Lac.)

2,176.75

Day's High

2,686.3

Day's Low

2,544.6

52 Week's High

2,744.7

52 Week's Low

1,648.6

Book Value

174.81

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,720.14

P/E

97.47

EPS

27.21

Divi. Yield

0.15

Safari Industries (India) Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 19 Nov, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

arrow

30 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Safari Industries (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Safari Industries (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.41%

Non-Promoter- 35.13%

Institutions: 35.13%

Non-Institutions: 19.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Safari Industries (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.75

4.74

72.52

72.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

786.28

414.89

228.56

205.74

Net Worth

796.03

419.63

301.08

278.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

705.44

327.97

681.34

415.36

yoy growth (%)

115.08

-51.86

64.03

21.35

Raw materials

-444.84

-190.67

-386.7

-225.62

As % of sales

63.05

58.13

56.75

54.31

Employee costs

-67.46

-59.87

-76.7

-52.77

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

39.05

-28.81

40.16

33.34

Depreciation

-19.44

-20.42

-21.49

-6.12

Tax paid

-6.76

7.95

-9.65

-12.13

Working capital

35.02

-51.41

62.96

75.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

115.08

-51.86

64.03

21.35

Op profit growth

-1,026.64

-108.36

73.73

70.71

EBIT growth

-290.59

-145.88

38.48

82.02

Net profit growth

-210.3

-168.35

43.85

110.79

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,550.42

1,211.98

705.17

327.98

685.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,550.42

1,211.98

705.17

327.98

685.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.88

9.46

7.98

3.33

0.95

View Annually Results

Safari Industries (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Safari Industries (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sudhir Jatia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Punkajj Lath

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dalip Sehgal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vijaya Sampath

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rahul Kanodia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Piyush Goenka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rameez Shaikh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sumeet Nagar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Gaurav Sharma

Independent Director

Aseem Dhru

Independent Director

Sridhar Balakrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Safari Industries (India) Ltd

Summary

Started as a partnership firm in 1974 to manufacture plastic moulded luggage at Bombay, Safari Industries (India) Limited [SIIL] became a private limited company in 1980 and a public limited company in Feb.86. It was promoted by Sudhir M. Jatia. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of luggage and luggage accessories.The company manufactures injection moulded plastic articles and vacuum formed plastic articles, at its plants at Bombay and Halol, Gujarat. The unit at Mumbai is mainly an assembly shop manufacturing plastic moulded luggage from bought out components. Fully integrated plant at Halol, for the manufacture of plastic moulded luggage, was set up in 1982 with an installed capacity of 840 tpa. The capacity of this plant was increased to 1500 tpa in 1985. The company came out with a public issue in Mar.86 to part-finance the expansion project. The company expanded its capacity at its Halol plant from 1 lac peices to 2 lac peices pa, in 1993-94.Company launched the poly carbonate luggage range in the month of March, 2014. It opened almost 50 exclusive retail stores. It introduced new product lines such as laptop bags, back packs, etc. which are fast selling items in the year 2014. Safari Manufacturing Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company was incorporated on 9th November 2021 and with the incorporation, the Company commenced its commercial production/manufacturing of luggage on 17th June 2022 at its newly set up factory situated at Halol, G
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Safari Industries India Ltd share price today?

The Safari Industries India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2602 today.

What is the Market Cap of Safari Industries India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Safari Industries India Ltd is ₹12720.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Safari Industries India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Safari Industries India Ltd is 97.47 and 15.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Safari Industries India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Safari Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Safari Industries India Ltd is ₹1648.6 and ₹2744.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Safari Industries India Ltd?

Safari Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.47%, 3 Years at 80.58%, 1 Year at 40.98%, 6 Month at 24.71%, 3 Month at 9.17% and 1 Month at -1.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Safari Industries India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Safari Industries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.42 %
Institutions - 35.14 %
Public - 19.45 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Safari Industries (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.