Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th November 2024 The Board of Directors has declared and approved Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.50 (75%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The aforesaid Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 6th December 2024. With reference to Companys letter dated 25th October 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Tuesday, 19th November 2024 as the record date for determining entitlement of Members for payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares for FY2024-25.