Safari Industries (India) Ltd Dividend

2,318.15
(0.59%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:34:59 PM

Safari Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend8 Nov 202419 Nov 202419 Nov 20241.575Interim
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th November 2024 The Board of Directors has declared and approved Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.50 (75%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The aforesaid Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 6th December 2024. With reference to Companys letter dated 25th October 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Tuesday, 19th November 2024 as the record date for determining entitlement of Members for payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares for FY2024-25.
Dividend14 May 202412 Jul 202412 Jul 20241.575Final
The Board of Directors has recommended final dividend of Rs. 1.50 (75%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The said dividend shall be subject to the approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The aforesaid dividend, if approved by the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid on or before 30th August 2024.

