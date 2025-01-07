iifl-logo-icon 1
Safari Industries (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,609.35
(0.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

705.44

327.97

681.34

415.36

yoy growth (%)

115.08

-51.86

64.03

21.35

Raw materials

-444.84

-190.67

-386.7

-225.62

As % of sales

63.05

58.13

56.75

54.31

Employee costs

-67.46

-59.87

-76.7

-52.77

As % of sales

9.56

18.25

11.25

12.7

Other costs

-138.19

-83.35

-147.02

-96.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.58

25.41

21.57

23.14

Operating profit

54.94

-5.92

70.91

40.81

OPM

7.78

-1.8

10.4

9.82

Depreciation

-19.44

-20.42

-21.49

-6.12

Interest expense

-4.83

-5.78

-10.02

-2.88

Other income

8.39

3.32

0.76

1.54

Profit before tax

39.05

-28.81

40.16

33.34

Taxes

-6.76

7.95

-9.65

-12.13

Tax rate

-17.32

-27.61

-24.02

-36.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

32.28

-20.85

30.51

21.2

Exceptional items

-9.28

0

0

0

Net profit

23

-20.85

30.51

21.2

yoy growth (%)

-210.3

-168.35

43.85

110.79

NPM

3.26

-6.35

4.47

5.1

