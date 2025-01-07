Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
705.44
327.97
681.34
415.36
yoy growth (%)
115.08
-51.86
64.03
21.35
Raw materials
-444.84
-190.67
-386.7
-225.62
As % of sales
63.05
58.13
56.75
54.31
Employee costs
-67.46
-59.87
-76.7
-52.77
As % of sales
9.56
18.25
11.25
12.7
Other costs
-138.19
-83.35
-147.02
-96.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.58
25.41
21.57
23.14
Operating profit
54.94
-5.92
70.91
40.81
OPM
7.78
-1.8
10.4
9.82
Depreciation
-19.44
-20.42
-21.49
-6.12
Interest expense
-4.83
-5.78
-10.02
-2.88
Other income
8.39
3.32
0.76
1.54
Profit before tax
39.05
-28.81
40.16
33.34
Taxes
-6.76
7.95
-9.65
-12.13
Tax rate
-17.32
-27.61
-24.02
-36.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
32.28
-20.85
30.51
21.2
Exceptional items
-9.28
0
0
0
Net profit
23
-20.85
30.51
21.2
yoy growth (%)
-210.3
-168.35
43.85
110.79
NPM
3.26
-6.35
4.47
5.1
