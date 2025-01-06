Safari Industries (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
39.05
-28.81
40.16
33.34
Depreciation
-19.44
-20.42
-21.49
-6.12
Tax paid
-6.76
7.95
-9.65
-12.13
Working capital
35.02
-51.41
62.96
75.74
Other operating items
Operating
47.85
-92.68
71.97
90.82
Capital expenditure
36.31
-8.17
69.82
11.26
Free cash flow
84.16
-100.86
141.79
102.08
Equity raised
547.37
520.02
362.88
244.98
Investing
20
0
0
0
Financing
87.6
4.56
59.23
13.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.11
Net in cash
739.14
423.71
563.91
361.31
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
