Safari Industries (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,602
(-1.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Safari Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

39.05

-28.81

40.16

33.34

Depreciation

-19.44

-20.42

-21.49

-6.12

Tax paid

-6.76

7.95

-9.65

-12.13

Working capital

35.02

-51.41

62.96

75.74

Other operating items

Operating

47.85

-92.68

71.97

90.82

Capital expenditure

36.31

-8.17

69.82

11.26

Free cash flow

84.16

-100.86

141.79

102.08

Equity raised

547.37

520.02

362.88

244.98

Investing

20

0

0

0

Financing

87.6

4.56

59.23

13.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.11

Net in cash

739.14

423.71

563.91

361.31

