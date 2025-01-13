Safari Industries (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.75
4.74
72.52
72.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
786.28
414.89
228.56
205.74
Net Worth
796.03
419.63
301.08
278.26
Minority Interest
Debt
120.42
107.83
53.55
40.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
23.23
18.14
10.22
7.29
Total Liabilities
939.68
545.6
364.85
326.4
Fixed Assets
141.55
118.19
82.13
66.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
278.05
35.75
20.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
28.69
21.66
17.04
18.21
Networking Capital
298.41
284.04
186.45
176.93
Inventories
256.8
250.81
146.07
113.98
Inventory Days
75.57
126.84
Sundry Debtors
165.68
169.68
114.88
90.6
Debtor Days
59.43
100.82
Other Current Assets
36.28
31.24
34.6
49.41
Sundry Creditors
-143.18
-154.2
-100.42
-71.78
Creditor Days
51.95
79.88
Other Current Liabilities
-17.17
-13.49
-8.68
-5.28
Cash
192.98
85.96
59.18
64.42
Total Assets
939.68
545.6
364.85
326.4
