Safari Industries (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,185
909.27
512.76
195.07
541.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,185
909.27
512.76
195.07
541.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.82
6.79
6.17
2.69
0.27
Total Income
1,193.82
916.06
518.93
197.76
541.74
Total Expenditure
974.32
770.68
474.46
214.13
482.74
PBIDT
219.5
145.38
44.47
-16.37
59
Interest
7.21
5.77
3.76
5.12
8.07
PBDT
212.29
139.61
40.71
-21.5
50.93
Depreciation
38.09
24.15
14.26
15.69
15.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
42.31
25.56
3.78
-0.96
9.8
Deferred Tax
-0.73
2.89
2.7
-9.12
-0.82
Reported Profit After Tax
132.62
87.01
19.97
-27.11
25.98
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
132.62
87.01
19.97
-27.11
25.98
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
132.62
87.01
19.97
-27.11
25.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
27.9
36.7
8.92
-12.12
11.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
125
75
0
0
0
Equity
9.51
4.74
4.48
4.48
4.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.52
15.98
8.67
-8.39
10.89
PBDTM(%)
17.91
15.35
7.93
-11.02
9.4
PATM(%)
11.19
9.56
3.89
-13.89
4.79
