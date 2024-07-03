iifl-logo-icon 1
Safari Industries (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2,566.5
(-1.64%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,185

909.27

512.76

195.07

541.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,185

909.27

512.76

195.07

541.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.82

6.79

6.17

2.69

0.27

Total Income

1,193.82

916.06

518.93

197.76

541.74

Total Expenditure

974.32

770.68

474.46

214.13

482.74

PBIDT

219.5

145.38

44.47

-16.37

59

Interest

7.21

5.77

3.76

5.12

8.07

PBDT

212.29

139.61

40.71

-21.5

50.93

Depreciation

38.09

24.15

14.26

15.69

15.97

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

42.31

25.56

3.78

-0.96

9.8

Deferred Tax

-0.73

2.89

2.7

-9.12

-0.82

Reported Profit After Tax

132.62

87.01

19.97

-27.11

25.98

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

132.62

87.01

19.97

-27.11

25.98

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

132.62

87.01

19.97

-27.11

25.98

EPS (Unit Curr.)

27.9

36.7

8.92

-12.12

11.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

125

75

0

0

0

Equity

9.51

4.74

4.48

4.48

4.47

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.52

15.98

8.67

-8.39

10.89

PBDTM(%)

17.91

15.35

7.93

-11.02

9.4

PATM(%)

11.19

9.56

3.89

-13.89

4.79

