Safari Industries (India) Ltd Key Ratios

2,305.15
(-0.84%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:19:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

115.16

-52.18

64.27

21.52

Op profit growth

-1,026.54

-108.28

74.05

70.87

EBIT growth

-287.91

-145.7

37.37

82.15

Net profit growth

-207.03

-168.14

42.36

111.49

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.82

-1.81

10.49

9.9

EBIT margin

6.13

-7.02

7.35

8.79

Net profit margin

3.16

-6.37

4.47

5.15

RoCE

12.48

-6.76

17.3

19.72

RoNW

1.92

-2.05

3.8

3.93

RoA

1.61

-1.53

2.62

2.89

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

9.99

-9.33

13.71

9.68

Dividend per share

0.8

0

0

0.5

Cash EPS

1.1

-18.45

3.66

6.9

Book value per share

134.43

124.62

103.12

77.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

48.47

-32.42

14.63

27.62

P/CEPS

437.72

-16.39

54.79

38.73

P/B

3.6

2.42

1.94

3.44

EV/EBIDTA

34.24

-506.54

13.85

28.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

5.17

Tax payout

-17.56

-27.53

-23.75

-36.32

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

52.99

132.32

65.26

68.23

Inventory days

67.26

152.47

75.18

94.71

Creditor days

-49.09

-73.92

-31.19

-43.19

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.79

3.98

-4.93

-12.71

Net debt / equity

-0.01

-0.08

0.48

0.3

Net debt / op. profit

-0.06

3.96

1.56

1.26

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.03

-58.13

-56.49

-54.04

Employee costs

-9.58

-18.25

-11.19

-12.68

Other costs

-19.55

-25.42

-21.82

-23.36

