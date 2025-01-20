Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
115.16
-52.18
64.27
21.52
Op profit growth
-1,026.54
-108.28
74.05
70.87
EBIT growth
-287.91
-145.7
37.37
82.15
Net profit growth
-207.03
-168.14
42.36
111.49
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.82
-1.81
10.49
9.9
EBIT margin
6.13
-7.02
7.35
8.79
Net profit margin
3.16
-6.37
4.47
5.15
RoCE
12.48
-6.76
17.3
19.72
RoNW
1.92
-2.05
3.8
3.93
RoA
1.61
-1.53
2.62
2.89
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.99
-9.33
13.71
9.68
Dividend per share
0.8
0
0
0.5
Cash EPS
1.1
-18.45
3.66
6.9
Book value per share
134.43
124.62
103.12
77.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
48.47
-32.42
14.63
27.62
P/CEPS
437.72
-16.39
54.79
38.73
P/B
3.6
2.42
1.94
3.44
EV/EBIDTA
34.24
-506.54
13.85
28.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
5.17
Tax payout
-17.56
-27.53
-23.75
-36.32
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
52.99
132.32
65.26
68.23
Inventory days
67.26
152.47
75.18
94.71
Creditor days
-49.09
-73.92
-31.19
-43.19
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.79
3.98
-4.93
-12.71
Net debt / equity
-0.01
-0.08
0.48
0.3
Net debt / op. profit
-0.06
3.96
1.56
1.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.03
-58.13
-56.49
-54.04
Employee costs
-9.58
-18.25
-11.19
-12.68
Other costs
-19.55
-25.42
-21.82
-23.36
