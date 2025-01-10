To

The Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 44th (Forty Fourth) Directors Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

1. STATE OF AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY:

a) FINANCIAL RESULTS:

(Rs. in Crore)

Particulars ^ Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 1,548.85 1,210.63 1,550.42 1,211.98 Other income 16.26 11.04 13.88 9.46 Total income 1,565.11 1,221.67 1,564.30 1,221.44 Expenses 1,361.33 1,064.49 1,334.18 1,056.40 Profit / (Loss) before exceptional items and tax 203.78 157.18 230.12 165.04 Exceptional items - - - - Profit / (Loss) before tax 203.78 157.18 230.12 165.04 Tax expense 49.30 38.24 54.31 39.95 Profit / (Loss) after tax 154.48 118.94 175.81 125.09 Other comprehensive income (1.07) (0.29) (1.08) (0.29) Total comprehensive income for the period 153.41 118.65 174.73 124.80

b) PERFORMANCE REVIEW:

Standalone:

The Total Income of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 stood at Rs. 1,565.11 Crore as against last years Rs. 1,221.67 Crore. Profit Before Tax for the year was at Rs. 203.78 Crore as against last years Rs. 157.18 Crore. The Total Comprehensive Income was Rs. 153.41 Crore as against Rs. 118.65 Crore of the previous year.

As on 31st March 2024, the Reserves and Surplus of the Company were at Rs. 786.28 Crore.

Consolidated:

The Total Income of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 stood at Rs. 1,564.30 Crore as against last years Rs. 1,221.44 Crore. Profit Before Tax for the year was at Rs. 230.12 Crore as against last years Rs. 165.04 Crore. The Total Comprehensive Income was Rs. 174.73 Crore as against Rs. 124.80 Crore of the previous year.

Highlights on the performance of wholly owned subsidiaries and their contribution to the overall performance of the Company:

a) Safari Manufacturing Limited:

The Total Income of the Safari Manufacturing Limited for the financial year 2023-24 stood at Rs. 32,283.60 Lakh as against last years Rs. 11,663.62 Lakh. Profit Before Tax was at Rs. 2,932.35 Lakh as against last years Profit of Rs. 929.66 Lakh. The Total Comprehensive Income was Rs. 2,367.61 Lakh as against Rs. 751.88 Lakh of the previous year.

During the year under review, Safari Manufacturing Limited executed a Lease Deed with Mahindra World City (Jaipur) Limited for the purpose of setting up integrated greenfield manufacturing facility.

b) Safari Lifestyles Limited:

The Total Income of the Safari Lifestyles Limited for the financial year 2023-24 stood at Rs. 246.38 Lakh as against last years Rs. 227.71 Lakh. Loss Before Tax was at Rs. 36.52 Lakh as against last years Profit of Rs. 6.92 Lakh. The Total Comprehensive Income was Rs. (41.23) Lakh as against Rs. 9.16 Lakh of the previous year.

2. DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors are pleased to recommend for your consideration a final dividend of Rs. 1.50 per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each i.e. 75% on the paid-up value for the financial year 2023-24 (in previous year, the Company declared and paid final dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each i.e. 100% on the paid-up value).

During the year under review, the Board of Directors in its Meeting held on 1st November 2023, declared and paid interim dividend at the rate of Rs. 2.50 (125%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each to those Members whose names appeared in the Register of Members of the Company on the record date i.e. 10th November 2023.

3. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

It is not proposed to transfer any amount to reserves out of the profits earned during FY 2023-24.

4. SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under review, the Companys paid-up share capital increased from Rs. 4,74,22,580/- (Rupees Four Crore Seventy Four Lakh Twenty Two Thousand Five Hundred Eighty Only) to Rs. 9,75,34,428/- (Rupees Nine Crore Seventy Five Lakh Thirty Four Thousand Four Hundred and Twenty Eight only) on account of allotment of 61,017 Equity Shares through ESAR Allotments, 11,300 Equity Shares through ESOP Allotments, 2,37,83,607 Equity Shares through Bonus Shares Allotment and 12,00,000 Equity Shares through preferential allotment.

Increase in Authorised Share Capital:

During the year under review, the Members at their Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 27th November 2023 approved increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 10,00,00,000 (Rupees Ten Crore only), divided into 5,00,00,000 (Five Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 20,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty Crore only), divided into 10,00,00,000 (Ten Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Equity shares with differential rights:

The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights and hence, no information as per provisions of Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

Sweat equity shares:

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence, no information as per provisions of Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

5. TRANSFER TO INVESTORS EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

In accordance with the applicable provisions of Section 124 and 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 and amendments thereof, the relevant dividend amounts which remain unpaid and unclaimed for a period of seven years have been transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) from time to time. Further, Equity Shares in respect of which dividend has not been encashed by the Members during the last seven years, from the date of transfer to the unpaid dividend account of the Company, have been transferred to the designated Suspense Account as prescribed by the IEPF Authority from time to time.

Details of the unpaid and unclaimed dividend amount lying with the Company as on 31st March 2024 have been uploaded on the Companys website at https:// safaribags.com/pages/investor-relations#unclaimed unpaid dividends.

During the year under review, the Company had declared and paid Final Dividend for FY2022-23 and Interim Dividend for FY2023-24 and allotted Bonus Shares to its eligible Shareholders. Hence, IEPF being the Shareholder as on the respective Record Dates, the Final & Interim Dividend and Bonus Shares were transferred in favour of IEPF. The Company has transferred the amounts, shares and filed requisite Forms within the specified timelines.

6. DIRECTORS:

a) RETIREMENT BY ROTATION:

I n accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act and the Companys Articles of Association, Mr. Gaurav Sharma (DIN: 03311656), Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing AGM.

Due to pre-occupation, Mr. Gaurav Sharma has intimated the Company that he does not intend to offer himself for the re-appointment in the ensuing AGM and the vacancy so caused on the Board of the Company be not filled-up.

b) INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

During the year under review, Mr. Sridhar Balakrishnan (DIN: 08699523) and Mr. Aseem Dhru (DIN:

01761455) were appointed as Non-Executive and Independent Directors of the Company for a period of 3 years with effect from 10th August 2023 and 1st November 2023, respectively.

Mr. Punkajj Lath (DIN: 00172371) and Mr. Dalip Sehgal (DIN: 00217255), Non-Executive and Independent Directors of the Company were re-appointed on 28th July 2019 for a period of 5 years. They shall cease to be Directors of the Company since their tenure as Non-Executive and Independent Director expires on 27th July 2024 and pursuant to Section 149 of the Act, they will not be eligible for re-appointment. The Board wishes to place on record its appreciation for their valuable contribution.

During the year under review, pursuant to Section 134(3)(d) of the Act, declarations were received from all the Independent Directors confirming that they fulfil the criteria of independence specified under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors are placed on the website of the Company at https://safaribags.com/pages/ investor-relations#appointment letter

c) KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 203 of the Act, the following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company:

Sr. No. Name Designation 1. Mr. Sudhir Jatia Managing Director 2. Mr. Vineet Poddar Chief Financial Officer 3. Mr. Rameez Shaikh Company Secretary

d) NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Company has adopted a Nomination and Remuneration Policy on criteria for determining Directors appointment and remuneration including qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under Section 178(3) of the Act. The remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid out in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.

The said Policy lays down the guidelines to be followed in relation to:

A. Appointment of the directors and key managerial personnel of the Company;

B. Fixation of the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees of the Company; and

C. Evaluation of performance of directors, key managerial personnel and other employees of the Company.

The objective of this Policy is to inter-alia:

A. Attract, recruit and retain good and exceptional talent;

B. List down the criteria for determining the qualifications, positive attributes and independence of the directors of the Company;

C. Ensure that the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees is performance driven, motivates them, recognises their merits and achievements and promotes excellence in their performance;

D. Motivate such personnel to align their individual interests with the interests of the Company and further the interests of its stakeholders;

E. Ensure a transparent nomination process for directors with the diversity of thought, experience, knowledge, perspective and gender in the Board; and

F. Fulfill the Companys objectives and goals, including in relation to good corporate governance, transparency and sustained long-term value creation for its stakeholders.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company can be viewed on website of the Company at https://files.safaribags.com/pub/media/Polices/ Nomination and Remuneration Policy.pdf.

e) MANNER OF FORMAL EVALUATION OF BOARD OF ITS OWN PERFORMANCE AND THAT OF ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS:

During the year under review, performance evaluation of the Board as a whole, its Committees and Individual Directors have been carried out as per the provisions of the Act. All Independent Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 7th February 2024 have evaluated the performance of the Board as a whole, Committees of Board, the Chairman of the Company and the Non-Independent Directors as per the criteria adopted by the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee and the Board.

The performance evaluation of the Board was based on various parameters such as qualification of Board Members, their diversity of experience and background, whether the Members of the Board met all applicable independence requirements, sufficient number of Board Meetings and Committee Meetings etc. The performance of the individual Directors was evaluated on parameters such as qualifications, experience, independence, participation in Board Meetings and Committee Meetings, etc.

The evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board excluding the Independent Director being evaluated.

The Directors were satisfied with the evaluation results, which reflected the overall engagement of the Board and its Committees with the Company.

f) NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS DURING THE YEAR:

During the year under review, the Board of Directors have held five (5) Board Meetings. The details of the Board Meetings and the attendance of the Directors are provided in the Corporate Governance Report which is annexed as Annexure A.

g) COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company comprises of the following Members as on 31st March 2024:

Sr. No. Name of Member Position Category 1. Mr. Dalip Sehgal Chairman Non-Executive Independent 2. Mrs. Vijaya Sampath Member Non-Executive Independent 3. Mr. Punkajj Lath Member Non-Executive Independent 4. Mr. Aseem Dhru Member Non-Executive Independent

Recommendations of the Audit Committee not accepted by the Board of Directors of the Company, along with the reasons thereof: None

7. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

As per the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Corporate Governance Report together with a Certificate from M/s. Ninad Awachat & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries confirming compliance thereto is annexed to this Report as Annexure A.

I n compliance with the requirements of Regulation 17(8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, a certificate from the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company was placed before the Board. The same is enclosed as a part of the Corporate Governance Report.

All the Board Members and Senior Management of the Company have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct for Board Members and Employees including Senior Management. A declaration to this effect duly signed by the Managing Director is enclosed as a part of the Corporate Governance Report.

8. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The information pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Act and Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Report as Annexure B.

The statement containing particulars of remuneration of employees as required under Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are given in Annexure C of this Report.

In terms of Section 136(1) of the Act, the Annual Report is being sent to the Members excluding the aforesaid Annexure C. This Annexure will be available on the website of the Company 21 days prior to the date of the AGM. The information is also available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company between 11:00 am (IST) to 1:00 pm (IST) on all working days except Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays up to the date of the AGM. Any Member desirous of obtaining a copy of the said Annexure may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office Address and/or send an E-mail at investor@safari.in.

9. SAFARI EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME 2016:

Presently, the Company has Employee Stock Option (ESOP) Scheme namely Safari Employee Stock Option Scheme 2016 ("the ESOP Scheme") which helps the Company to retain and attract the right talent. The Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee monitors the Companys ESOP Scheme.

There are no changes in the ESOP Scheme save and except as mentioned below and the ESOP Scheme is in compliance with the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021.

During the year, the Company has issued and allotted bonus shares in proportion of 1:1 i.e. 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 2/- each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 2/- each. Pursuant to allotment of Bonus Shares and in accordance with the ESOP Scheme, the number of ESOPs and Exercise Price were adjusted accordingly.

The disclosures required under the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 are available on the website of the Company at https://www.safaribags.com/investors-relations/ annual-reports/.

10. SAFARI EMPLOYEES STOCK APPRECIATION RIGHTS SCHEME 2022:

The Company has Safari Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme, 2022 (the ESAR Scheme) with an objective of rewarding the employees for association, dedication and contribution to the goals of the Company. The Company intends to use this ESAR Scheme to attract and retain key talents working with the Company by way of rewarding their performance and motivate them to contribute to the overall corporate growth and profitability. The ESAR Scheme covers eligible employees of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries.

During the year under review, the Members at its 43rd Annual General Meeting held on 9th August 2023, approved variation in ESAR Scheme by increasing maximum number of equity shares that may be issued towards exercise of Employee Stock Appreciation Rights (ESARs) under the ESAR Scheme from 1,11,947 (One Lakh Eleven Thousand Nine Hundred Forty Seven) having face value of Rs. 2/- each to 3,00,000 (Three Lakh) having face value of Rs. 2/- each.

In addition, the Company has issued and allotted bonus shares in proportion of 1:1 i.e. 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 2/- each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 2/- each. Pursuant to allotment of Bonus Shares and in accordance with the ESAR Scheme, the number of ESARs and ESAR Price were adjusted accordingly.

The disclosures required under the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 are available on the website of the Company at https://www.safaribags.com/investors-relations/ annual-reports/.

11. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 134 OF THE ACT:

The Directors hereby confirm:

a) that in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) that they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

c) that they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) that they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) that they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) that they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

12. AUDITORS:

M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co LLP (Firm Registration No. 001076N/N500013) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the period of five years commencing from the conclusion of 42nd AGM of the Company till the conclusion of 47th AGM of the Company.

The Auditors Report for the year under review does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

13. INTERNAL AUDITORS:

Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed M/s. Moore Singhi Advisors LLP as the Internal Auditors of the Company.

14. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s. Ninad Awachat & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (Membership No. 26995 & CP No. 9668) to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24.

The Report of the Secretarial Auditor is annexed hereto as Annexure D. The said Report contains no qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

15. ACCOUNTING TREATMENT:

The Accounting Treatment is in line with the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) recommended by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and prescribed by the Central Government, as may be amended from time to time.

16. SUBSIDIARIES:

As on the financial year ended 31st March 2024, the Company has following 2 (two) wholly owned subsidiaries:

a) Safari Manufacturing Limited; and

b) Safari Lifestyles Limited.

Further, during the year under review, no companies have become/ceased to be joint venture or associate companies of the Company.

The Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company include the financial statements of the aforesaid wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Financial Statements of wholly owned subsidiaries are also placed on the website of the Company at www.safaribags.com. Any Member desirous of obtaining a copy of the said Financial Statements may send an e-mail to the Company Secretary at investor@safari.in for the same.

The Report on the performance and financial position of wholly owned subsidiaries in Form AOC-1 pursuant to first proviso to Sub-section (3) of Section 129 of the Act and Rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Report as Annexure E.

17. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Board of Directors has adopted a Policy on Internal Financial Controls to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of the business of the Company including the Companys policies. The said Policy is adequate and is operating effectively.

18. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company has adopted the Risk Management Policy, the brief of the same is disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report annexed as Annexure A to this report.

19. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All the related party transactions entered by the Company during the year under review were in the ordinary course of business, on arms length basis and in accordance with the provisions of the Act read with the Rules issued thereunder. As per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, there were no material related party transactions entered during the year under review.

During the year under review, material transactions entered by the Company in ordinary course of business and on arms length basis are disclosed in Form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. Form AOC-2 is annexed to this Report as Annexure F.

The details of the transactions with Related Parties as per Indian Accounting Standard 24 are set out in Notes to the Financial Statements.

20. VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWERS POLICY:

The Company believes in conducting its affairs in a fair and transparent manner by adopting the highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behaviour. In order to achieve the same, the Company has formulated a Whistle Blowers Policy to provide a secure environment and to encourage all employees, Directors, Members, customers, vendors and/ or third party intermediaries of the Company to report unethical, unlawful or improper practices, acts or activities in the Company and to prohibit managerial personnel from taking any adverse action against those employees/ persons who report such practices in good faith.

The Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at https://files.safaribags.com/pub/media/ Polices/Whistle Blowers Policy.pdf.

21. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE ACT:

During the year under review, the Company has invested its funds in following wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company:

Name of the Company Nature of Securities No. of Securities and Amount Safari Lifestyles Limited Equity Shares 49,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting to Rs. 4,95,00,000/- Safari Manufacturing Limited Equity Shares 50,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting to Rs. 5,00,00,000/- Safari Manufacturing Limited 7.75% Redeemable Preference Shares 6,00,00,000 Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting to Rs. 60,00,00,000/- Safari Manufacturing Limited 7.75% Redeemable Preference Shares (Series II) 7,50,00,000 Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting to Rs. 75,00,00,000/-

Further details of loans, guarantees and investments covered under Section 186 of the Act forms part of the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements.

22. ANNUAL RETURN:

The Annual Return for financial year 2023-24 has been uploaded on the website of the Company at https://safaribags.com/pages/ investor-relations#annual returns.

23. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2 relating to Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings respectively have been duly followed by the Company.

24. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO:

Details on Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo, etc. are annexed as Annexure G to this Report.

25. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed as Annexure H to this Report.

26. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) ACTIVITIES:

The Company has adopted a CSR Policy in accordance with the provisions of Section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. The same is available on the website of the Company at https://files.safaribags. com/pub/media/CSR/Policy on corporate social responsibily.pdf.

The composition of the CSR Committee is disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report which is annexed as Annexure A to this report. The report on CSR activities undertaken by the Company for the year under review is annexed to this Report as Annexure I.

27. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT AND ESG SECTION:

For the year under review, ESG Section and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed as Annexure J to this Report.

28. INFORMATION UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The information required as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 is provided in the Corporate Governance Report which is annexed as Annexure A to this Report.

The Policy for Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace has been uploaded on the website of the Company at https://files. safaribags.com/pub/media/Polices/Policy for Prevention- of sexual harassment.pdf.

29. DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY:

In compliance with Regulation 43A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Dividend Distribution Policy formulated by the Company is available on the website of the Company at https://files.safaribags.com/pub/ media/Polices/Dividend Distribution Policy.pdf.

30. GENERAL:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions/ events during the year under review:

a) Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

b) Change in nature of Companys business.

c) Details of significant and material orders passed by Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

d) Material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of Report.

e) No material fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee of the Board.

f) Maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under Sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

g) No application was made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

31. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the dedicated services of the employees of your Company at all levels. Further, the Directors would also like to express their gratitude for the continued support of all the stakeholders and last but not the least our valued Members, for all their support and trust reposed in the Company.