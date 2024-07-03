Safari Industries (India) Ltd Summary

Started as a partnership firm in 1974 to manufacture plastic moulded luggage at Bombay, Safari Industries (India) Limited [SIIL] became a private limited company in 1980 and a public limited company in Feb.86. It was promoted by Sudhir M. Jatia. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of luggage and luggage accessories.The company manufactures injection moulded plastic articles and vacuum formed plastic articles, at its plants at Bombay and Halol, Gujarat. The unit at Mumbai is mainly an assembly shop manufacturing plastic moulded luggage from bought out components. Fully integrated plant at Halol, for the manufacture of plastic moulded luggage, was set up in 1982 with an installed capacity of 840 tpa. The capacity of this plant was increased to 1500 tpa in 1985. The company came out with a public issue in Mar.86 to part-finance the expansion project. The company expanded its capacity at its Halol plant from 1 lac peices to 2 lac peices pa, in 1993-94.Company launched the poly carbonate luggage range in the month of March, 2014. It opened almost 50 exclusive retail stores. It introduced new product lines such as laptop bags, back packs, etc. which are fast selling items in the year 2014. Safari Manufacturing Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company was incorporated on 9th November 2021 and with the incorporation, the Company commenced its commercial production/manufacturing of luggage on 17th June 2022 at its newly set up factory situated at Halol, Gujarat.