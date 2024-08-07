|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|7 Aug 2024
|14 May 2024
|The Board has approved Notice of 44th Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 7th August 2024, notice of which shall be circulated to the Members within the prescribed timelines and the same will be disclosed to the Stock Exchanges on the date of dispatch. Scrutinizers Report along with Voting Results for the 44th Annual General Meeting held on 7th August 2024 is annexed herewith Proceedings of 44th Annual General Meeting held on 7th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
