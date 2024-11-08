iifl-logo-icon 1
Safari Industries (India) Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
SAFARI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 8th November 2024 inter alia to consider for approval amongst other matters: 1. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Declaration of Interim Dividend on equity shares for financial year 2023-24 if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th November 2024 The Board of Directors has declared and approved Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.50 (75%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The aforesaid Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 6th December 2024. With reference to Companys letter dated 25th October 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Tuesday, 19th November 2024 as the record date for determining entitlement of Members for payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares for FY2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
SAFARI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Schedule III to the Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e. on Wednesday, 7th August 2024 inter alia, have considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (enclosed herewith). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20247 May 2024
SAFARI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and recommendation of final dividend on equity shares. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th May 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th May 2024- Change in Management The Board of Directors has recommended final dividend of Rs. 1.50 (75%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
SAFARI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 7th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

