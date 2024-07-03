iifl-logo-icon 1
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd Share Price

83.74
(0.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

  • Open83.45
  • Day's High85.75
  • 52 Wk High133.7
  • Prev. Close83.18
  • Day's Low82.26
  • 52 Wk Low 77.65
  • Turnover (lac)2,184.44
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.26
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,175.38
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Quick Service Restaurant

Open

83.45

Prev. Close

83.18

Turnover(Lac.)

2,184.44

Day's High

85.75

Day's Low

82.26

52 Week's High

133.7

52 Week's Low

77.65

Book Value

36.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,175.38

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd Corporate Action

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.17%

Foreign: 13.17%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 55.27%

Institutions: 55.27%

Non-Institutions: 31.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

496.52

494.55

493.82

383

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,353.03

1,400

1,456.48

290.47

Net Worth

1,849.55

1,894.55

1,950.3

673.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

494.45

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-175.64

As % of sales

35.52

Employee costs

-117.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

-166.2

Depreciation

-127.54

Tax paid

0

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

2,437.06

2,054.28

1,490.27

1,003.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,437.06

2,054.28

1,490.27

1,003.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.5

35.96

22.44

34.05

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

JUBLFOOD

759.1

252.9750,075.6552.060.161,466.8834.67

Devyani International Ltd

DEVYANI

190.08

487.8222,949.221.020835.649.21

Westlife Foodworld Ltd

WESTLIFE

800.55

012,474.11-0.210.430.2732.08

Sapphire Foods India Ltd

SAPPHIRE

348.85

011,197.94-15.460590.7538.55

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd

RBA

83.18

04,152.94-16.580492.1236.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

Rajeev Varman

Non Executive Director

Ajay Kaul

Non Executive Director

Amit Manocha

Independent Director

Sandeep Chaudhary

Independent Director

Tara Subramaniam

Non Executive Director

Rafael Odorizzi De Oliveira

Independent Director

YASH GUPTA

Independent Director

Andrew Day

Non Executive Director

Roshini Bakshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shweta Mayekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd

Summary

Restaurant Brands Asia Limited was originally incorporated as Burger King India Private Limited on November 11, 2013 at Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Burger King India Limited on September 25, 2019. Thereafter, name of the Company was changed from Burger King India Limited to Restaurant Brands Asia Limited with effect from February 2, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of Quick Service Restaurants under the brand name of Burger King and is presently a subsidiary of QSR Asia Pte. Ltd.The Company is one of the fastest growing international QSR chains in India based on number of restaurants. As the national master franchisee of the BURGER KING brand in India, the company has exclusive rights to develop, establish, operate and franchise Burger King branded restaurants in India. The companies master franchisee arrangement provides the company with the ability to use Burger Kings globally recognised brand name to grow business in India,while leveraging the technical, marketing and operational expertise associated with the global Burger King brand.The globally recognised Burger King brand, also known as the HOME OF THE WHOPPER, was founded in 1954 in the United States and is owned by Burger King Corporation, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc., which holds a portfolio of fast food brands that are recognized around the world that include the BURGER KING, POPEYES and TIM HORTO
Company FAQs

What is the Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd share price today?

The Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹83.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd is ₹4175.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd is 0 and 2.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd is ₹77.65 and ₹133.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd?

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.23%, 3 Years at -16.38%, 1 Year at -27.00%, 6 Month at -22.49%, 3 Month at -24.19% and 1 Month at -5.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 13.17 %
Institutions - 55.27 %
Public - 31.56 %

