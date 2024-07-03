Summary

Restaurant Brands Asia Limited was originally incorporated as Burger King India Private Limited on November 11, 2013 at Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Burger King India Limited on September 25, 2019. Thereafter, name of the Company was changed from Burger King India Limited to Restaurant Brands Asia Limited with effect from February 2, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of Quick Service Restaurants under the brand name of Burger King and is presently a subsidiary of QSR Asia Pte. Ltd.The Company is one of the fastest growing international QSR chains in India based on number of restaurants. As the national master franchisee of the BURGER KING brand in India, the company has exclusive rights to develop, establish, operate and franchise Burger King branded restaurants in India. The companies master franchisee arrangement provides the company with the ability to use Burger Kings globally recognised brand name to grow business in India,while leveraging the technical, marketing and operational expertise associated with the global Burger King brand.The globally recognised Burger King brand, also known as the HOME OF THE WHOPPER, was founded in 1954 in the United States and is owned by Burger King Corporation, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc., which holds a portfolio of fast food brands that are recognized around the world that include the BURGER KING, POPEYES and TIM HORTO

