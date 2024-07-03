Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorQuick Service Restaurant
Open₹83.45
Prev. Close₹83.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,184.44
Day's High₹85.75
Day's Low₹82.26
52 Week's High₹133.7
52 Week's Low₹77.65
Book Value₹36.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,175.38
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
496.52
494.55
493.82
383
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,353.03
1,400
1,456.48
290.47
Net Worth
1,849.55
1,894.55
1,950.3
673.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
494.45
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-175.64
As % of sales
35.52
Employee costs
-117.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
-166.2
Depreciation
-127.54
Tax paid
0
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
2,437.06
2,054.28
1,490.27
1,003.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,437.06
2,054.28
1,490.27
1,003.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.5
35.96
22.44
34.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
JUBLFOOD
759.1
|252.97
|50,075.65
|52.06
|0.16
|1,466.88
|34.67
Devyani International Ltd
DEVYANI
190.08
|487.82
|22,949.22
|1.02
|0
|835.64
|9.21
Westlife Foodworld Ltd
WESTLIFE
800.55
|0
|12,474.11
|-0.21
|0.43
|0.27
|32.08
Sapphire Foods India Ltd
SAPPHIRE
348.85
|0
|11,197.94
|-15.46
|0
|590.75
|38.55
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
RBA
83.18
|0
|4,152.94
|-16.58
|0
|492.12
|36.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CEO
Rajeev Varman
Non Executive Director
Ajay Kaul
Non Executive Director
Amit Manocha
Independent Director
Sandeep Chaudhary
Independent Director
Tara Subramaniam
Non Executive Director
Rafael Odorizzi De Oliveira
Independent Director
YASH GUPTA
Independent Director
Andrew Day
Non Executive Director
Roshini Bakshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta Mayekar
Reports by Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
Summary
Restaurant Brands Asia Limited was originally incorporated as Burger King India Private Limited on November 11, 2013 at Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Burger King India Limited on September 25, 2019. Thereafter, name of the Company was changed from Burger King India Limited to Restaurant Brands Asia Limited with effect from February 2, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of Quick Service Restaurants under the brand name of Burger King and is presently a subsidiary of QSR Asia Pte. Ltd.The Company is one of the fastest growing international QSR chains in India based on number of restaurants. As the national master franchisee of the BURGER KING brand in India, the company has exclusive rights to develop, establish, operate and franchise Burger King branded restaurants in India. The companies master franchisee arrangement provides the company with the ability to use Burger Kings globally recognised brand name to grow business in India,while leveraging the technical, marketing and operational expertise associated with the global Burger King brand.The globally recognised Burger King brand, also known as the HOME OF THE WHOPPER, was founded in 1954 in the United States and is owned by Burger King Corporation, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc., which holds a portfolio of fast food brands that are recognized around the world that include the BURGER KING, POPEYES and TIM HORTO
The Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹83.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd is ₹4175.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd is 0 and 2.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd is ₹77.65 and ₹133.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.23%, 3 Years at -16.38%, 1 Year at -27.00%, 6 Month at -22.49%, 3 Month at -24.19% and 1 Month at -5.55%.
