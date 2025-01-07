Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
494.45
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-175.64
As % of sales
35.52
Employee costs
-117.6
As % of sales
23.78
Other costs
-186.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.66
Operating profit
14.98
OPM
3.03
Depreciation
-127.54
Interest expense
-82.12
Other income
28.47
Profit before tax
-166.2
Taxes
0
Tax rate
0
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
-166.2
Exceptional items
-7.71
Net profit
-173.91
yoy growth (%)
NPM
-35.17
