Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

83.25
(-0.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

494.45

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-175.64

As % of sales

35.52

Employee costs

-117.6

As % of sales

23.78

Other costs

-186.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.66

Operating profit

14.98

OPM

3.03

Depreciation

-127.54

Interest expense

-82.12

Other income

28.47

Profit before tax

-166.2

Taxes

0

Tax rate

0

Minorities and other

0

Adj. profit

-166.2

Exceptional items

-7.71

Net profit

-173.91

yoy growth (%)

NPM

-35.17

