Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
496.52
494.55
493.82
383
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,353.03
1,400
1,456.48
290.47
Net Worth
1,849.55
1,894.55
1,950.3
673.47
Minority Interest
Debt
1,163.57
944.95
712.08
597.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3,013.12
2,839.5
2,662.38
1,270.73
Fixed Assets
1,899.21
1,571.09
1,168.1
1,015.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,316.17
1,380.04
1,510.53
124.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-224.71
-126.19
-122.51
-85.27
Inventories
21.19
19.15
13.54
10.03
Inventory Days
7.4
Sundry Debtors
16.87
11.45
9.25
5.98
Debtor Days
4.41
Other Current Assets
107.37
93.49
78.35
56.21
Sundry Creditors
-245.85
-190.22
-176.74
-122.41
Creditor Days
90.36
Other Current Liabilities
-124.29
-60.06
-46.91
-35.08
Cash
22.46
14.55
106.27
216.09
Total Assets
3,013.13
2,839.49
2,662.39
1,270.72
