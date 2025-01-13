iifl-logo-icon 1
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd Balance Sheet

79
(3.59%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:29:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

496.52

494.55

493.82

383

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,353.03

1,400

1,456.48

290.47

Net Worth

1,849.55

1,894.55

1,950.3

673.47

Minority Interest

Debt

1,163.57

944.95

712.08

597.26

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3,013.12

2,839.5

2,662.38

1,270.73

Fixed Assets

1,899.21

1,571.09

1,168.1

1,015.61

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,316.17

1,380.04

1,510.53

124.29

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-224.71

-126.19

-122.51

-85.27

Inventories

21.19

19.15

13.54

10.03

Inventory Days

7.4

Sundry Debtors

16.87

11.45

9.25

5.98

Debtor Days

4.41

Other Current Assets

107.37

93.49

78.35

56.21

Sundry Creditors

-245.85

-190.22

-176.74

-122.41

Creditor Days

90.36

Other Current Liabilities

-124.29

-60.06

-46.91

-35.08

Cash

22.46

14.55

106.27

216.09

Total Assets

3,013.13

2,839.49

2,662.39

1,270.72

