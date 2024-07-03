Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd Summary

Restaurant Brands Asia Limited was originally incorporated as Burger King India Private Limited on November 11, 2013 at Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Burger King India Limited on September 25, 2019. Thereafter, name of the Company was changed from Burger King India Limited to Restaurant Brands Asia Limited with effect from February 2, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of Quick Service Restaurants under the brand name of Burger King and is presently a subsidiary of QSR Asia Pte. Ltd.The Company is one of the fastest growing international QSR chains in India based on number of restaurants. As the national master franchisee of the BURGER KING brand in India, the company has exclusive rights to develop, establish, operate and franchise Burger King branded restaurants in India. The companies master franchisee arrangement provides the company with the ability to use Burger Kings globally recognised brand name to grow business in India,while leveraging the technical, marketing and operational expertise associated with the global Burger King brand.The globally recognised Burger King brand, also known as the HOME OF THE WHOPPER, was founded in 1954 in the United States and is owned by Burger King Corporation, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc., which holds a portfolio of fast food brands that are recognized around the world that include the BURGER KING, POPEYES and TIM HORTONS brands. The Burger King brand is the second largest fast food burger brand globally as measured by the total number of restaurants, with a global network of over 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories as at June 30, 2019.The Companies master franchisee arrangement provides the company with flexibility to tailor menu to Indian tastes and preferences, as well as for promotions and pricing. The companies customer proposition focuses on value leadership, offering the customers variety through innovative new food offerings at different day parts, catering to the local Indian palate, offering a wide range of vegetarian meal options, and taste advantage and flame grilling expertise. The company believes that this enables the company to grow customer base by attracting customers looking for everyday value and giving them opportunities to access the companies brand for the first time. This also increases the frequency and occasions when customers can visit the restaurants, which drives footfalls and same-store sales. This has driven footfalls and same-store sales in the restaurants and enabled to become one of the fastest growing QSR brands to reach 200 restaurants among international QSR brands in India during the first five years of our operations. Since opening first restaurant in November 2014, the company has used a well defined restaurant roll out and development process with the aim of growing quickly, consistently and efficiently into a pan-India QSR chain and capitalising on the growing market opportunity in India for QSR restaurants. As at June 30, 2019, Burger King India had 202 restaurants, including seven Sub-Franchised Burger King Restaurants, across 16 states and union territories and 47 cities across India. As of November 2019 the company has 216 Company-owned Burger King Restaurants and eight Sub-Franchised Burger King Restaurants. Burger King Corporation awarded the company the Global Master Franchisee of the Year in 2018 for the Companys strong business performance on sales, operations, development and profitability. Further, the Company has consistently won regional performance awards since 2015, including APAC Master Franchisee of the Year and APAC Operator of the Year in 2018, as well as APAC Marketer of the Year in 2017 and 2018.In FY 2019-20, the Company commissioned 73 new restaurants.As of March 31, 2021, the Company operated 265 restaurants, including 9 sub-franchised restaurants across 58 cities in the country. In FY 2020-21, it commissioned 5 new restaurants. It launched a new Whopper range. It launched King Deals, which include with varied option promotions combining the burgers/wraps with fries and Pepsi.In FY 2021-22, the Company relaunched the premium portfolio with Kings Collection with distinguished ingredients like paneer, cheese, fiery and tandoori chicken and unique masala bun. It added new desserts, including the Choco Lava Cup and Chocolate Mousse Cup. During FY 2021- 22, it increased 50 restaurants, which grew to nearly 315 restaurants including 9 sub-franchised restaurants.As of March 31, 2022, the Company had a widespread network of 315 restaurants, including 9 sub-franchisee restaurants. It opened 35 BK Cafe stores in 2022. In 2022, Company acquired controlling stake of 87.75% in PT Sari Burger Indonesia (BK Indonesia) on March 9, 2022. and consequently, BK Indonesia became subsidiary of the Company wherein the Company holds 87.75% of its equity shares. PT Sari Chicken Indonesia (incorporated by BK Indonesia on March 29, 2022 as its wholly owned subsidiary) also became subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. March 29, 2022.As of March 31, 2023, the Company had a widespread network of 391 Burger King restaurants, including 7 sub-franchisee restaurants in India. In 2023, the Company launched Popeyes Louisiana Chicken; launched the spicy fried chicken and the non-spicy fried chicken; launched 1st 100% Vegetarian, No Onion, No Garlic Burger King restaurant; launched a unique Chicken King menu in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad; launched Boss Whopper to increase consumption frequency; launched Masala Chai to complete the hot beverages portfolio and seasonal specials such as Cinnamon flavoured Cappuccino and Hot Chocolate. The Company opened 76 new Burger King restaurants in FY 2022-23.