Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd Board Meeting

78.79
(2.05%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:49:58 PM

Restaurant Brand CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Dec 202417 Dec 2024
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Restaurant Brands Asia Limited (the Company) will be held on Friday December 20 2024 to consider inter alia proposal for raising of funds through any or all of various methods including by way of preferential issue qualified institutions placement or any other method as may be permissible subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including approval of the shareholders of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting In terms of Regulation 30 and other applicable provision of SEBI Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/12/2024)
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting11 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
Change in Chairperson with effect from October 14, 2024
Board Meeting29 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Restaurant Brands Asia Limited for the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jun 202419 Jun 2024
Announcement under Regulation 30 (read with Schedule III) of the SEBI LODR Regulations.
Board Meeting16 May 20249 May 2024
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Restaurant Brands Asia Limited to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Results - For financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Restaurant Brands Asia Limited Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Restaurant Brands Asia Limited Appointment of Mr. Yash Gupta as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of Restaurant Brands Asia Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

