Summary

Westlife Development Limited (WDL), belonging to the B.L. Jatia Group, is one of the fastest growing companies in Indias QSR sector. The Company owns and runs a chain of McDonalds restaurants in Western and Southern India through its fully owned subsidiary, Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. Through this subsidiary, the Company is a master franchisee of McDonalds Corporation, USA. It presently focus on putting up and operating Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in India, which is a Development Licensee / Master Franchisee of McDonalds and operates QSRs under the brand name McDonalds.Westlife Development Ltd (formerly known as Dhanprayog Investments Co. Ltd) was incorporated on October 30, 1982. However, in order to avail the opportunities in Real Estate development and other related activity including Hotels and Tourism, the Company changed the Objects Clause in its Memorandum of Association and changed its name to Westlife Development Ltd with effect from June 03, 2008. Pursuant to the resolution passed by members of the Company at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 16th August 2013, the Directors of your Company on 27.08.2013 allotted 54,04,593 equity shares of RS. 2/- each at an issue price of RS. 333.05 per share including a premium of RS. 331.05/- per share to Arisaig Fund India Limited by way of preferential issue. The Bombay High Court had, vide its order dated 19th July 2013 approved the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and its subsidiaries As a result, Har

Read More