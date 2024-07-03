iifl-logo-icon 1
Westlife Foodworld Ltd Share Price

800.75
(0.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open811
  • Day's High815.55
  • 52 Wk High957
  • Prev. Close800.55
  • Day's Low792
  • 52 Wk Low 674.45
  • Turnover (lac)1,692.72
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value31.93
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,486.59
  • Div. Yield0.43
No Records Found

Westlife Foodworld Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Quick Service Restaurant

Open

811

Prev. Close

800.55

Turnover(Lac.)

1,692.72

Day's High

815.55

Day's Low

792

52 Week's High

957

52 Week's Low

674.45

Book Value

31.93

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,486.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.43

Westlife Foodworld Ltd Corporate Action

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

27 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.45

Record Date: 08 Aug, 2023

Westlife Foodworld Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

No Record Found

Westlife Foodworld Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.38%

Foreign: 2.37%

Indian: 53.87%

Non-Promoter- 35.04%

Institutions: 35.03%

Non-Institutions: 8.38%

Custodian: 0.32%

Share Price

Westlife Foodworld Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.19

31.19

31.2

31.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

467.08

454.4

457.26

454.9

Net Worth

498.27

485.59

488.46

486.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.43

0.49

0

0.19

yoy growth (%)

-13.13

0

-100

-36.86

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.19

As % of sales

0

0

0

99.89

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.39

-0.3

-0.52

-0.3

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.84

0.08

1.42

1.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.13

0

-100

-36.86

Op profit growth

30.16

-45.93

25.77

3.52

EBIT growth

29.96

-41.97

74.55

59.58

Net profit growth

29.96

-41.97

74.55

-32.2

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,368.22

2,259.4

1,556.09

975.68

1,538.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,368.22

2,259.4

1,556.09

975.68

1,538.84

Other Operating Income

23.59

18.78

20.4

10.35

8.95

Other Income

18.46

20.34

27.74

48.49

13

Westlife Foodworld Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

JUBLFOOD

759.1

252.9750,075.6552.060.161,466.8834.67

Devyani International Ltd

DEVYANI

190.08

487.8222,949.221.020835.649.21

Westlife Foodworld Ltd

WESTLIFE

800.55

012,474.11-0.210.430.2732.08

Sapphire Foods India Ltd

SAPPHIRE

348.85

011,197.94-15.460590.7538.55

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd

RBA

83.18

04,152.94-16.580492.1236.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Westlife Foodworld Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & CEO

Amit Jatia

Vice Chairperson

Smita Jatia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shatadru Sengupta.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Amisha Hemchand Jain

Whole-time Director

Akshay Amit Jatia

Independent Director

Jyotin Mehta

Independent Director

Rajen Mariwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Westlife Foodworld Ltd

Summary

Westlife Development Limited (WDL), belonging to the B.L. Jatia Group, is one of the fastest growing companies in Indias QSR sector. The Company owns and runs a chain of McDonalds restaurants in Western and Southern India through its fully owned subsidiary, Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. Through this subsidiary, the Company is a master franchisee of McDonalds Corporation, USA. It presently focus on putting up and operating Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in India, which is a Development Licensee / Master Franchisee of McDonalds and operates QSRs under the brand name McDonalds.Westlife Development Ltd (formerly known as Dhanprayog Investments Co. Ltd) was incorporated on October 30, 1982. However, in order to avail the opportunities in Real Estate development and other related activity including Hotels and Tourism, the Company changed the Objects Clause in its Memorandum of Association and changed its name to Westlife Development Ltd with effect from June 03, 2008. Pursuant to the resolution passed by members of the Company at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 16th August 2013, the Directors of your Company on 27.08.2013 allotted 54,04,593 equity shares of RS. 2/- each at an issue price of RS. 333.05 per share including a premium of RS. 331.05/- per share to Arisaig Fund India Limited by way of preferential issue. The Bombay High Court had, vide its order dated 19th July 2013 approved the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and its subsidiaries As a result, Har
Company FAQs

What is the Westlife Foodworld Ltd share price today?

The Westlife Foodworld Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹800.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Westlife Foodworld Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Westlife Foodworld Ltd is ₹12486.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Westlife Foodworld Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Westlife Foodworld Ltd is 0 and 24.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Westlife Foodworld Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Westlife Foodworld Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Westlife Foodworld Ltd is ₹674.45 and ₹957 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Westlife Foodworld Ltd?

Westlife Foodworld Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.32%, 3 Years at 13.12%, 1 Year at -1.89%, 6 Month at -4.15%, 3 Month at -9.30% and 1 Month at 2.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Westlife Foodworld Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Westlife Foodworld Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.25 %
Institutions - 35.03 %
Public - 8.39 %

