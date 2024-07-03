Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorQuick Service Restaurant
Open₹811
Prev. Close₹800.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,692.72
Day's High₹815.55
Day's Low₹792
52 Week's High₹957
52 Week's Low₹674.45
Book Value₹31.93
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,486.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.19
31.19
31.2
31.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
467.08
454.4
457.26
454.9
Net Worth
498.27
485.59
488.46
486.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.43
0.49
0
0.19
yoy growth (%)
-13.13
0
-100
-36.86
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.19
As % of sales
0
0
0
99.89
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.39
-0.3
-0.52
-0.3
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.84
0.08
1.42
1.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.13
0
-100
-36.86
Op profit growth
30.16
-45.93
25.77
3.52
EBIT growth
29.96
-41.97
74.55
59.58
Net profit growth
29.96
-41.97
74.55
-32.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,368.22
2,259.4
1,556.09
975.68
1,538.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,368.22
2,259.4
1,556.09
975.68
1,538.84
Other Operating Income
23.59
18.78
20.4
10.35
8.95
Other Income
18.46
20.34
27.74
48.49
13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
JUBLFOOD
759.1
|252.97
|50,075.65
|52.06
|0.16
|1,466.88
|34.67
Devyani International Ltd
DEVYANI
190.08
|487.82
|22,949.22
|1.02
|0
|835.64
|9.21
Westlife Foodworld Ltd
WESTLIFE
800.55
|0
|12,474.11
|-0.21
|0.43
|0.27
|32.08
Sapphire Foods India Ltd
SAPPHIRE
348.85
|0
|11,197.94
|-15.46
|0
|590.75
|38.55
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
RBA
83.18
|0
|4,152.94
|-16.58
|0
|492.12
|36.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman & CEO
Amit Jatia
Vice Chairperson
Smita Jatia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shatadru Sengupta.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Amisha Hemchand Jain
Whole-time Director
Akshay Amit Jatia
Independent Director
Jyotin Mehta
Independent Director
Rajen Mariwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Westlife Development Limited (WDL), belonging to the B.L. Jatia Group, is one of the fastest growing companies in Indias QSR sector. The Company owns and runs a chain of McDonalds restaurants in Western and Southern India through its fully owned subsidiary, Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. Through this subsidiary, the Company is a master franchisee of McDonalds Corporation, USA. It presently focus on putting up and operating Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in India, which is a Development Licensee / Master Franchisee of McDonalds and operates QSRs under the brand name McDonalds.Westlife Development Ltd (formerly known as Dhanprayog Investments Co. Ltd) was incorporated on October 30, 1982. However, in order to avail the opportunities in Real Estate development and other related activity including Hotels and Tourism, the Company changed the Objects Clause in its Memorandum of Association and changed its name to Westlife Development Ltd with effect from June 03, 2008. Pursuant to the resolution passed by members of the Company at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 16th August 2013, the Directors of your Company on 27.08.2013 allotted 54,04,593 equity shares of RS. 2/- each at an issue price of RS. 333.05 per share including a premium of RS. 331.05/- per share to Arisaig Fund India Limited by way of preferential issue. The Bombay High Court had, vide its order dated 19th July 2013 approved the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and its subsidiaries As a result, Har
Read More
The Westlife Foodworld Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹800.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Westlife Foodworld Ltd is ₹12486.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Westlife Foodworld Ltd is 0 and 24.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Westlife Foodworld Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Westlife Foodworld Ltd is ₹674.45 and ₹957 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Westlife Foodworld Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.32%, 3 Years at 13.12%, 1 Year at -1.89%, 6 Month at -4.15%, 3 Month at -9.30% and 1 Month at 2.58%.
