|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.43
0.49
0
0.19
yoy growth (%)
-13.13
0
-100
-36.86
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.19
As % of sales
0
0
0
99.89
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.82
-0.8
-0.56
-0.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
192.32
161.61
0
229.42
Operating profit
-0.39
-0.3
-0.56
-0.44
OPM
-92.32
-61.61
0
-229.32
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.03
0.14
Profit before tax
-0.39
-0.3
-0.52
-0.3
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.39
-0.3
-0.52
-0.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.39
-0.3
-0.52
-0.3
yoy growth (%)
29.96
-41.97
74.55
-32.2
NPM
-92.79
-62.02
0
-154.96
